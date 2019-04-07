Xiaomi Redmi Go next sale on April 8 at 12:00AM; Price, specifications, features

Xiaomi will be hosting another sale for its most affordable Redmi Go smartphone on April 8. The company will be selling it on mi.com at 12:00AM. It is likely that the phone will also be made available on Flipkart at the same time. The entry-level Xiaomi Redmi Go was launched last month in India.

Priced at Rs 4,499, Xiaomi Redmi Go offers 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The device is based on Google’s Android Go platform, which is specifically built for smartphones with low RAM and memory configurations. In terms of bundled offers, Xiaomi has partnered with Reliance Jio for Rs 2,200 worth cashback scheme and up to 100GB of free mobile data along with the purchase of Redmi Go.

Xiaomi Redmi Go specifications and features

The Xiaomi Redmi Go packs a standard 5-inch HD display (720×1280 pixels) with an aspect ratio of 16:9. Under the hood, you’ll get Qualcomm’s entry-level Snapdragon 425 SoC, which has a quad-core CPU clocked at 1.4GHz. The affordable smartphone comes in one variant only – 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. It supports over 20 regional languages, and Google Assistant in Hindi, English and Hinglish.

In the photography department, Xiaomi has added an 8-megapixel primary rear camera with 11-scene mode detection, Auto-HDR, and LED flash. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel camera onboard that also supports video calling.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi Go First Look

The Xiaomi Redmi Go is backed by a 3,000mAh battery, which according to company’s claims is good enough for 12.5 hours of 4G calling and can offer standby up to 10 days in one charge. Connectivity options on the device includes 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM card slots, Bluetooth v4.1, FM radio, micro-USB port, GPS, Wi-Fi, and 3.5mm audio socket.