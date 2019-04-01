Xiaomi Redmi Go next sale scheduled for April 4: Everything you need to know

On March 19, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Go smartphone in India. As the name suggests, this is Xiaomi’s first device to be a part of Google’s Android Go initiative. With entry-level features and optimized software, the Redmi Go is suited for those buying a smartphone for the first time.

Xiaomi Redmi Go next sale, price, offers

Since its launch, the Redmi Go has gone on sale a few times. But if you plan to get your hands on the device, then you can try your luck on April 4. The smartphone will again be made available via Flipkart and Xiaomi’s own mi.com.

To recap, the Redmi Go has been launched in India with a price tag of Rs 4,499. In terms of bundled offers, Xiaomi has partnered Reliance Jio, and buyers will get cashback worth Rs 2,200, and up to 100GB of free mobile data along with the phone.

Xiaomi Redmi Go features, specifications

Being a part of Google’s Android Go initiative, the Redmi Go offers stock Android experience at an entry-level price. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) OS out-of-the-box, which has been specifically built for smartphones with low RAM and memory configurations. The handset supports over 20 regional languages, and Google Assistant in Hindi.

As for the specifications, the Redmi Go sports a 5-inch HD display, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC. It also comes with 1GB of RAM, and 8GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card. Other features include 8-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel selfie camera, 3,000mAh battery, and connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM card slots, Bluetooth v4.1, FM radio, micro-USB port, GPS, Wi-Fi, and 3.5mm audio socket.