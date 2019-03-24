comscore
  • Xiaomi Redmi Go next sale tomorrow at 2PM on Flipkart: Price, specifications and features
Xiaomi Redmi Go next sale tomorrow at 2PM on Flipkart: Price, specifications and features

The Xiaomi Redmi Go can also be purchased from offline Mi Stores.

  • Updated: March 24, 2019 4:27 PM IST
Redmi Go

Image credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi’s first Android Go smartphone is all set to go on sale for the second time tomorrow at 2:00PM. Interested buyers can purchase it via Flipkart or Xiaomi‘s own store mi.com. Last week, the Chinese company launched its cheapest Redmi Go device with a price tag of Rs 4,499. One can also buy the handset from offline Mi Stores.

The handset runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) operating system out-of-the-box. The latest Redmi Go smartphone will be available in two color variant, including Blue and Black. As for the launch offers, you can get an instant cashback of Rs 2,200 from Reliance Jio and up to 100GB of free mobile data along with the phone.

Reliance Jio offers 100GB extra data and Rs 2,200 instant cashback to Xiaomi Redmi Go users

Xiaomi Redmi Go: Specifications and features

The Xiaomi Redmi Go features a standard 5-inch display with an aspect ratio of 16:9. The panel operates at 720×1280 pixels resolution. It is powered by Qualcomm’s entry-level Snapdragon 425 quad-core SoC under the hood clocked at 1.4GHz. The affordable handset comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage option, which is also expandable up to 128GB using a microSD card.

In terms of camera department, Xiaomi has stuffed in an 8-megapixel primary rear camera. It is also equipped with 11-scene mode detection, Auto-HDR, and LED flash. For shooting selfies, there is a 5-megapixel camera on the front. The front-facing camera also supports video calling. On the connectivity front, the device includes 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM card slots, Bluetooth v4.1, FM radio, micro-USB port, GPS, Wi-Fi, and 3.5mm audio socket.

The handset is fuelled by a 3,000mAh battery, which the company claims is good enough for 12.5 hours of 4G calling and up to 10 days of standby time. Additionally, the wallet-friendly Redmi Go also supports over 20 regional languages, and Google Assistant in Hindi. There is also a dual-mic noise reduction system

  • Published Date: March 24, 2019 4:26 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 24, 2019 4:27 PM IST

