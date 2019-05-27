comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi Go 16GB storage variant launched: Price in India, specifications, features
News

Xiaomi Redmi Go 16GB storage variant launched: Price in India, specifications, features

News

The Redmi Go is Xiaomi’s entry-level smartphone offering in India. The Redmi Go runs Android Go OS based on Android Oreo. The new variant offers double onboard storage of 16GB compared to the older model.

  • Published: May 27, 2019 10:47 AM IST
xiaomi redmi go

Earlier this year in March, Xiaomi launched the entry-level Redmi Go smartphone in India priced at Rs 4,499. It comes with 1GB RAM and 8GB onboard storage model, and is available to purchase via Flipkart. Now, the company has introduced a higher storage variant with double storage. The new Redmi Go with 16GB storage is priced at Rs 4,799. It will be available to purchase from Mi.com, Mi Home Stores and Amazon India. The Redmi Go is Xiaomi’s most affordable offering in India. The handset runs Android Oreo (Go Edition) OS, which is specifically built for smartphones with low RAM and memory configurations.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Go First Look

Xiaomi Redmi Go specifications and features

The Xiaomi Redmi Go packs a standard 5-inch HD display (720×1280 pixels) with an aspect ratio of 16:9. Under the hood, you’ll get Qualcomm’s entry-level Snapdragon 425 SoC, which has a quad-core CPU clocked at 1.4GHz. The affordable smartphone offers 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage, and the higher model comes with 16GB storage. The storage is further expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. Redmi Go also supports over 20 regional languages, and Google Assistant in Hindi.

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review: A no-brainer budget phone

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review: A no-brainer budget phone

In the photography department, Xiaomi has added an 8-megapixel primary rear camera with 11-scene mode detection, Auto-HDR, and LED flash. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel camera onboard that also supports video calling. Connectivity options on the device includes 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM card slots, Bluetooth v4.1, FM radio, micro-USB port, GPS, Wi-Fi, and 3.5mm audio socket. The Redmi Go is backed by a 3,000mAh battery, which Xiaomi claims is good enough for 12.5 hours of 4G calling and up to 10 days of standby time.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 27, 2019 10:47 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone India launch: How to watch live stream
Gaming
Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone India launch: How to watch live stream
Xiaomi Redmi Go 16GB storage variant launched

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go 16GB storage variant launched

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 49 inch long term review

Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 49 inch long term review

BSNL introduces *121# service to check for special offers

News

BSNL introduces *121# service to check for special offers

Oppo Reno Hands-on and First Impressions

Review

Oppo Reno Hands-on and First Impressions

Sponsored

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 49 inch long term review

Oppo Reno Hands-on and First Impressions

Jabra Elite 85h Review

Samsung Galaxy S10 Review

OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 Review

Nubia Red Magic 3 India launch scheduled for mid-June

Xiaomi Redmi Go 16GB storage variant launched

BSNL introduces *121# service to check for special offers

Airtel offering up to 126GB data to 4G Hotspot users

Oppo Reno Z launched in Europe

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nubia Red Magic 3 India launch scheduled for mid-June

News

Nubia Red Magic 3 India launch scheduled for mid-June
Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone India launch: How to watch live stream

Gaming

Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone India launch: How to watch live stream
Xiaomi Redmi Go 16GB storage variant launched

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go 16GB storage variant launched
Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 49 inch long term review

Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 49 inch long term review
Smartphones with water resistance and waterproof rating

News

Smartphones with water resistance and waterproof rating

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL ग्राहकों को ऐसे मिलेगी उनके लिए बनाए गए स्पेशल रिचार्ज प्लान की सभी जानकारी

एयरटेल ने Airtel 4G Hotspot डिवाइस यूजर्स के लिए पेश किए प्रीपेड और पोस्टपेड प्लान

PUBG गेम की ऐसी दिवानगी, रूममेट ढूंढने के लिए PUBG स्टाइल में लगा दिया पोस्टर

Black Shark 2 गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन आज होगा लॉन्च, यहां देखें लाइव इवेंट और जानिए फीचर्स

Realme 3 Pro को खरीदने का एक बार फिर मिलेगा मौका, इन ऑफर्स के दोपहर 12 बजे होगा सेल के लिए उपलब्ध

News

Nubia Red Magic 3 India launch scheduled for mid-June
News
Nubia Red Magic 3 India launch scheduled for mid-June
Xiaomi Redmi Go 16GB storage variant launched

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go 16GB storage variant launched
BSNL introduces *121# service to check for special offers

News

BSNL introduces *121# service to check for special offers
Airtel offering up to 126GB data to 4G Hotspot users

News

Airtel offering up to 126GB data to 4G Hotspot users
Oppo Reno Z launched in Europe

News

Oppo Reno Z launched in Europe