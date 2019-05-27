Xiaomi Redmi Go 16GB storage variant launched: Price in India, specifications, features

Earlier this year in March, Xiaomi launched the entry-level Redmi Go smartphone in India priced at Rs 4,499. It comes with 1GB RAM and 8GB onboard storage model, and is available to purchase via Flipkart. Now, the company has introduced a higher storage variant with double storage. The new Redmi Go with 16GB storage is priced at Rs 4,799. It will be available to purchase from Mi.com, Mi Home Stores and Amazon India. The Redmi Go is Xiaomi’s most affordable offering in India. The handset runs Android Oreo (Go Edition) OS, which is specifically built for smartphones with low RAM and memory configurations.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Go First Look

Xiaomi Redmi Go specifications and features

The Xiaomi Redmi Go packs a standard 5-inch HD display (720×1280 pixels) with an aspect ratio of 16:9. Under the hood, you’ll get Qualcomm’s entry-level Snapdragon 425 SoC, which has a quad-core CPU clocked at 1.4GHz. The affordable smartphone offers 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage, and the higher model comes with 16GB storage. The storage is further expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. Redmi Go also supports over 20 regional languages, and Google Assistant in Hindi.

In the photography department, Xiaomi has added an 8-megapixel primary rear camera with 11-scene mode detection, Auto-HDR, and LED flash. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel camera onboard that also supports video calling. Connectivity options on the device includes 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM card slots, Bluetooth v4.1, FM radio, micro-USB port, GPS, Wi-Fi, and 3.5mm audio socket. The Redmi Go is backed by a 3,000mAh battery, which Xiaomi claims is good enough for 12.5 hours of 4G calling and up to 10 days of standby time.