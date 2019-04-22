Xiaomi Redmi Go put through a scratch test

Xiaomi launched its entry-level Redmi Go smartphone in India last month, priced at Rs 4,499. With this price tag, the Redmi Go is the cheapest Xiaomi device available in India. At this price range, it is quite natural to question the durability of the device you are about to buy. To allay any fears, Xiaomi has done a scratch test on the Redmi Go.

The Redmi Go was put through a scratch test involving the likes of a key, coin, knife, a nail, and a paper cutter. All these are used to scratch the display of the Redmi Go, and unsurprisingly, it comes out unharmed. In essence, if you were to put your Redmi Go in a pocket with keys and coins, you won’t have to worry about your damaging the display.

We got a few questions about the durability of the newly launched #RedmiGo, and we did a Scratch Test on it. Here’s how it went. pic.twitter.com/Pg1Qxc6dZ1 — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) April 22, 2019

While Xiaomi didn’t make it official, the Redmi Go can reportedly survive an accidental drop in water. Earlier this month, a video surfaced online showing the smartphone being put through a water drop test. The video shows the Redmi Go being immersed in water for a minute, and despite that the camera and display work without any issue. There are also no signs of any effect on the speaker output of the smartphone after being submerged in water for a minute.

To prove that the smartphone is not water resistant, it was submerged for five minutes. At this point, the touchscreen and loudspeaker stop working. What this basically means is that the Redmi Go is likely to work even if you accidentally drop the phone in water and immediately pull it out.

Xiaomi Redmi Go price, specifications, features

As mentioned, the Redmi Go was launched in India with a price tag of Rs 4,499. It is available via Flipkart, and Xiaomi’s mi.com. The device is a part of Google’s Android Go initiative, which means it runs Android Oreo (Go Edition) OS. This operating system is specifically built for smartphones with low RAM and memory configurations.

As far as specifications are concerned, the Redmi Go comes with a 5-inch HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, 1GB of RAM, and 8GB of expandable internal storage. The device is backed by a 3,000mAh battery that Xiaomi says is good enough for 12.5 hours of 4G calling, and up to 10 days of standby time.

Other features include an 8-megapixel primary rear camera, 5-megapixel selfie camera, and connectivity options like 4G VoLTE support, dual-SIM card slots, Bluetooth v4.1, FM radio, micro-USB port, GPS, Wi-Fi, and 3.5mm audio socket. The smartphone also supports over 20 regional languages, and Google Assistant in Hindi.