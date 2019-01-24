comscore
Xiaomi Redmi Go render, specifications leaked; to launch with Android Oreo (Go Edition)

The Redmi Go smartphone will likely be the company’s entry-level offering.

Xiaomi recently announced a new sub-brand Redmi, and the Redmi Note 7 is the first smartphone launched under the brand. The company recently teased that it will be launched the device in India, sometime next month. Reports also hint that the Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Go will be the other devices to launch alongside the Redmi Note 7, and now details about the Redmi Go have surfaced.

Based on the leaked promotional render (shared by SlashLeaks) the smartphone will come with a traditional 16:9 display (with big bezels on the top and bottom), and will have capacitive Android navigation buttons below the screen. The back looks slightly curved around the edges, with a pebble-like design. The back also shows of a single rear camera and an LED flash on the top left. The Redmi Go has a tagline “Go Smart, Do More.”

Xiaomi Redmi Go leaked specifications and features

Based on the leaked promotional render, the Redmi Go will come with a 5-inch HD display, and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core SoC. With 1GB of RAM and 8GB onboard storage, a microSD card slot for further expansion up to 128GB is also present.

In the photography department, there will be an 8-megapixel rear snapper with LED flash, and a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling. Connectivity features such as dual SIM card slots, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and microUSB will also be in tow. To keep things ticking, the smartphone will come with a 3,000mAh battery, and the phone will be offered in Black and Blue color options.

Being an entry-level smartphone, the Redmi Go will run on Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition), where the operating system is optimized for low-end hardware. This will be the first Xiaomi smartphone to run Android Go OS, and the third smartphone, after Mi A1 and Mi A2 to ditch MIUI.

