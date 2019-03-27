comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi Go sale today at 2PM via Flipkart and Mi.com: Price, specifications and more
News

Xiaomi Redmi Go sale today at 2PM via Flipkart and Mi.com: Price, specifications and more

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go comes at Rs 4,499 with Rs 2,200 Jio cash back offer.

  • Published: March 27, 2019 9:17 AM IST
xiaomi-redmi-go-india-bgr-4

Xiaomi is practically selling its entry-level Redmi Go smartphone everyday in India. There is another flash sale today at 2:00PM on Flipkart as well as mi.com. The Android Go edition Xiaomi Redmi Go will cost you Rs 4,499. The handset runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) OS, which is specifically built for smartphones with low RAM and memory configurations. In terms of bundled offers, Xiaomi partnered with Reliance Jio for the Redmi Go to provide cash back worth Rs 2,200 and up to 100GB of free mobile data along with the phone.

Xiaomi Redmi Go specifications and features

The Xiaomi Redmi Go packs a standard 5-inch HD display (720×1280 pixels) with an aspect ratio of 16:9. Under the hood, you’ll get Qualcomm’s entry-level Snapdragon 425 SoC, which has a quad-core CPU clocked at 1.4GHz. The affordable smartphone offers 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. The handset supports over 20 regional languages, and Google Assistant in Hindi.

Xiaomi Redmi Go First Impressions: Budget device optimized with Google's Android Go

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Go First Impressions: Budget device optimized with Google's Android Go

In the photography department, Xiaomi has added an 8-megapixel primary rear camera with 11-scene mode detection, Auto-HDR, and LED flash. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel camera onboard that also supports video calling. Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM card slots, Bluetooth v4.1, FM radio, micro-USB port, GPS, Wi-Fi, and 3.5mm audio socket.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro First Look

The Xiaomi Redmi Go is backed by a 3,000mAh battery, which according to company’s claims is good enough for 12.5 hours of 4G calling and can offer standby up to 10 days in one charge.

  • Published Date: March 27, 2019 9:17 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro flash sale today at 12PM: All you need to know
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro flash sale today at 12PM: All you need to know
Reliance Jio testing JioGigaFiber Triple Play Plan: Report

News

Reliance Jio testing JioGigaFiber Triple Play Plan: Report

Huawei P30, P30 Pro first impressions

Review

Huawei P30, P30 Pro first impressions

Huawei P30, P30 Pro launch event highlights

News

Huawei P30, P30 Pro launch event highlights

Huawei Watch GT Active and Elegant editions launched

News

Huawei Watch GT Active and Elegant editions launched

Most Popular

Huawei P30, P30 Pro first impressions

Samsung Galaxy M30 Review

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR II GL504 Review

Easyfone Star Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go sale today at 2PM

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro flash sale today at 12PM: All you need to know

Reliance Jio testing JioGigaFiber Triple Play Plan: Report

Huawei P30, P30 Pro launch event highlights

Huawei Watch GT Active and Elegant editions launched

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi Go sale today at 2PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go sale today at 2PM
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro flash sale today at 12PM: All you need to know

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro flash sale today at 12PM: All you need to know
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro receives MIUI 10 global stable V10.2.7.0.PFHINX update

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro receives MIUI 10 global stable V10.2.7.0.PFHINX update
Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air (2019) with 12.5-inch screen, 8th-gen Intel core CPUs launched

News

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air (2019) with 12.5-inch screen, 8th-gen Intel core CPUs launched
Mi Super sale: Up to Rs 5,000 off on Xiaomi smartphones

Deals

Mi Super sale: Up to Rs 5,000 off on Xiaomi smartphones

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी ने पेश की 1 किलो वाली Mi Notebook Air (2019), जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

13 हजार रुपये के बंपर डिस्काउंट पर मिल रहा है LG का यह फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन

शाओमी Redmi Note 7 और Note 7 Pro की आज दोपहर 12 बजे होगी फ्लैश सेल, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Huawei ने लॉन्च किए दो फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन P30 और P30 Pro, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

कल लॉन्च होगा लेनोवो Z6 Pro, Hyper Vision कैमरा टेक्नोलॉजी के साथ आएगा स्मार्टफोन

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go sale today at 2PM
News
Xiaomi Redmi Go sale today at 2PM
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro flash sale today at 12PM: All you need to know

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro flash sale today at 12PM: All you need to know
Reliance Jio testing JioGigaFiber Triple Play Plan: Report

News

Reliance Jio testing JioGigaFiber Triple Play Plan: Report
Huawei P30, P30 Pro launch event highlights

News

Huawei P30, P30 Pro launch event highlights
Huawei Watch GT Active and Elegant editions launched

News

Huawei Watch GT Active and Elegant editions launched