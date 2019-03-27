Xiaomi Redmi Go sale today at 2PM via Flipkart and Mi.com: Price, specifications and more

Xiaomi is practically selling its entry-level Redmi Go smartphone everyday in India. There is another flash sale today at 2:00PM on Flipkart as well as mi.com. The Android Go edition Xiaomi Redmi Go will cost you Rs 4,499. The handset runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) OS, which is specifically built for smartphones with low RAM and memory configurations. In terms of bundled offers, Xiaomi partnered with Reliance Jio for the Redmi Go to provide cash back worth Rs 2,200 and up to 100GB of free mobile data along with the phone.

Xiaomi Redmi Go specifications and features

The Xiaomi Redmi Go packs a standard 5-inch HD display (720×1280 pixels) with an aspect ratio of 16:9. Under the hood, you’ll get Qualcomm’s entry-level Snapdragon 425 SoC, which has a quad-core CPU clocked at 1.4GHz. The affordable smartphone offers 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. The handset supports over 20 regional languages, and Google Assistant in Hindi.

In the photography department, Xiaomi has added an 8-megapixel primary rear camera with 11-scene mode detection, Auto-HDR, and LED flash. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel camera onboard that also supports video calling. Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM card slots, Bluetooth v4.1, FM radio, micro-USB port, GPS, Wi-Fi, and 3.5mm audio socket.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro First Look

The Xiaomi Redmi Go is backed by a 3,000mAh battery, which according to company’s claims is good enough for 12.5 hours of 4G calling and can offer standby up to 10 days in one charge.