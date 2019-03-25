Xiaomi Redmi Go second flash sale today at 2PM via Flipkart and Mi.com; Price, specifications and more

comscore
Xiaomi Redmi Go will be available in two color option of blue and black.

  • Published: March 25, 2019 9:16 AM IST
Xiaomi’s most affordable Redmi Go smartphone will be up for another sale in India today. The entry-level Android Go Edition, Xiaomi Redmi Go, will cost you Rs 4,499. This will be the second flash sale since the last week launch of Redmi Go. You can purchase it on Flipkart and Xiaomi‘s own store Mi.com today at 2:00PM. The smartphone comes in two color option of blue and black. Xiaomi has partnered with Reliance Jio for Rs 2,200 cashback offer, where Redmi Go buyers will get up to 100GB of free mobile data along with the phone.

Xiaomi Redmi Go specifications and features

The Xiaomi Redmi Go packs a standard 5-inch HD display (720×1280 pixels) with an aspect ratio of 16:9. Under the hood, you’ll get Qualcomm’s entry-level Snapdragon 425 SoC, which has a quad-core CPU clocked at 1.4GHz. The affordable smartphone offers 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. The handset supports over 20 regional languages, and Google Assistant in Hindi.

Xiaomi Redmi Go First Impressions: Budget device optimized with Google's Android Go

Xiaomi Redmi Go First Impressions: Budget device optimized with Google's Android Go

In the photography department, Xiaomi has added an 8-megapixel primary rear camera with AI and 11-scene mode detection, Auto-HDR, and LED flash. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel camera onboard that also supports video calling. Connectivity options on the device includes 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM card slots, Bluetooth v4.1, FM radio, micro-USB port, GPS, Wi-Fi, and 3.5mm audio socket. The Redmi Go is backed by a 3,000mAh battery, which Xiaomi claims is good enough for 12.5 hours of 4G calling and up to 10 days of standby time.

