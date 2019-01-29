comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi Go, the first Android Go smartphone with Snapdragon 425 launched in Europe
News

Xiaomi Redmi Go, the first Android Go smartphone with Snapdragon 425 launched in Europe

News

Xiaomi has added an 8-megapixel camera sensor on the back of the device along with a 5-megapixel camera on the front for selfies.

  • Published: January 29, 2019 4:36 PM IST
Redmi Go

Image credit: Xiaomi

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has just announced its latest entry-level smartphone, the Redmi Go in the European market and the Philippines. The company has priced the device at €80 which amounts to Rs 6,513. According to the announcement, the device will go on sale in the countries in February and interested buyers can get the device in two colors including Black, and Blue. The device will run on Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) out of the box which means that it is the first smartphone by Xiaomi to be powered by Android Go.

According to the announcement, the device will come with a 5-inch display with HD (1,280×720 pixels) resolution with a 16:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC with a Quad-core CPU clocked at 1.4 GHz along with 1GB RAM and up to 16GB internal storage. The device comes with a hybrid slot for the second SIM which means that users can either choose to add the second nano-SIM or a microSD card slot for additional storage. The device is powered by a 3,000mAh battery out of the box.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

Talking about the camera on the device, Xiaomi has added an 8-megapixel camera sensor on the back of the device along with a 5-megapixel camera on the front for selfies. In terms of connectivity, the device comes with 4G VoLTE-enabled dual Nano-SIM slots, Bluetooth v4.1, FM radio, microUSB port, GPS, Wi-Fi, and 3.5mm audio socket. The highlight of the device is likely to be the Go version of Android 8.1 Oreo.

Xiaomi Redmi Go render, specifications leaked; to launch with Android Oreo (Go Edition)

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Go render, specifications leaked; to launch with Android Oreo (Go Edition)

For the people who may not be aware, this is a dedicated version of Android that Google optimized to occupy less space while running will on devices with less amount of RAM. This version comes with Go versions of popular Google apps out of the box while supporting Go versions of other apps. The company has not revealed the pricing details for the Philippines market along with any details about when the company is planning to launch the device in other markets.

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi Go

Xiaomi Redmi Go
Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition)
Snapdragon 425 SoC
8MP with LED flash
  • Published Date: January 29, 2019 4:36 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
TRAI working on DTH operator portability; may introduce by 2019-end
thumb-img
News
Honor Watch Magic and Honor Band 4 Running launched in India
thumb-img
News
OnePlus 6, 6T get new OxygenOS Open Beta builds
thumb-img
News
Lava Z92 with smart AI gaming mode launched

Most Popular

Honor View20 Camera Review

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 First Impressions

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go, the first Android Go smartphone with Snapdragon 425 launched in Europe

Vivo V15 Pro with pop-up selfie camera launching on February 20 in India

Honor View20 vs OnePlus 6T vs Vivo NEX: Specifications, Price compared

Nokia (TA-1152) entry-level smartphone spotted online

Realme C1 (2019) vs Samsung Galaxy M10 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6: Compared

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi Go, the first Android Go smartphone with Snapdragon 425 launched in Europe

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go, the first Android Go smartphone with Snapdragon 425 launched in Europe
Vivo V15 Pro with pop-up selfie camera launching on February 20 in India

News

Vivo V15 Pro with pop-up selfie camera launching on February 20 in India
Nokia (TA-1152) entry-level smartphone spotted online

News

Nokia (TA-1152) entry-level smartphone spotted online
Realme C1 (2019) vs Samsung Galaxy M10 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6: Compared

News

Realme C1 (2019) vs Samsung Galaxy M10 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6: Compared
Google engineer builds an app to turn Wear OS smartwatch into a Bluetooth mouse

News

Google engineer builds an app to turn Wear OS smartwatch into a Bluetooth mouse

हिंदी समाचार

नोकिया (TA-1152) एंट्री-लेवल स्मार्टफोन ऑनलाइन देखा गया

जब प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने लिया PUBG गेम का नाम, तालियों से गूंज उठा स्टेडियम

सैमसंग गैलेक्सी A8+(2018) को मिली नई अपडेट, जनवरी सिक्योरिटी पैच भी है शामिल

48MP बैक कैमरा के साथ Honor View20 भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, ऑनर वॉच मैजिक और Honor Band 4 भी हुए पेश

शाओमी Poco F1 के 128 जीबी स्टोरेज वेरिएंट को यहां से खरीदे सबसे सस्ता, जानें सभी ऑफर्स

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go, the first Android Go smartphone with Snapdragon 425 launched in Europe
News
Xiaomi Redmi Go, the first Android Go smartphone with Snapdragon 425 launched in Europe
Vivo V15 Pro with pop-up selfie camera launching on February 20 in India

News

Vivo V15 Pro with pop-up selfie camera launching on February 20 in India
Honor View20 vs OnePlus 6T vs Vivo NEX: Specifications, Price compared

News

Honor View20 vs OnePlus 6T vs Vivo NEX: Specifications, Price compared
Nokia (TA-1152) entry-level smartphone spotted online

News

Nokia (TA-1152) entry-level smartphone spotted online
Realme C1 (2019) vs Samsung Galaxy M10 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6: Compared

News

Realme C1 (2019) vs Samsung Galaxy M10 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6: Compared