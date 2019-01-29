Xiaomi Redmi Go, the first Android Go smartphone with Snapdragon 425 launched in Europe

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has just announced its latest entry-level smartphone, the Redmi Go in the European market and the Philippines. The company has priced the device at €80 which amounts to Rs 6,513. According to the announcement, the device will go on sale in the countries in February and interested buyers can get the device in two colors including Black, and Blue. The device will run on Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) out of the box which means that it is the first smartphone by Xiaomi to be powered by Android Go.

According to the announcement, the device will come with a 5-inch display with HD (1,280×720 pixels) resolution with a 16:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC with a Quad-core CPU clocked at 1.4 GHz along with 1GB RAM and up to 16GB internal storage. The device comes with a hybrid slot for the second SIM which means that users can either choose to add the second nano-SIM or a microSD card slot for additional storage. The device is powered by a 3,000mAh battery out of the box.

Talking about the camera on the device, Xiaomi has added an 8-megapixel camera sensor on the back of the device along with a 5-megapixel camera on the front for selfies. In terms of connectivity, the device comes with 4G VoLTE-enabled dual Nano-SIM slots, Bluetooth v4.1, FM radio, microUSB port, GPS, Wi-Fi, and 3.5mm audio socket. The highlight of the device is likely to be the Go version of Android 8.1 Oreo.

For the people who may not be aware, this is a dedicated version of Android that Google optimized to occupy less space while running will on devices with less amount of RAM. This version comes with Go versions of popular Google apps out of the box while supporting Go versions of other apps. The company has not revealed the pricing details for the Philippines market along with any details about when the company is planning to launch the device in other markets.