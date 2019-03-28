Xiaomi Redmi Go to go on sale once again on Flipkart and mi.com; Here's how you can buy

Xiaomi is consistently hosting flash sales for its most affordable Redmi Go smartphone since launch. It has only been 10 days and the device has practically gone on sale everyday at 2:00PM. Today, the Chinese company will be selling it again on mi.com and Flipkart. The entry-level Redmi Go has been priced at Rs 4,499 in India.

The Android Go edition Xiaomi Redmi Go runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) OS, which is specifically built for smartphones with low RAM and memory configurations. In terms of bundled offers, Xiaomi partnered with Reliance Jio for the Redmi Go, and consumers will get cash back worth Rs 2,200 and up to 100GB of free mobile data along with the phone. It can be purchased today (March 28) at 2:00PM on mi.com and Flipkart.

Xiaomi Redmi Go specifications and features

The Xiaomi Redmi Go packs a standard 5-inch HD display (720×1280 pixels) with an aspect ratio of 16:9. Under the hood, you’ll get Qualcomm’s entry-level Snapdragon 425 SoC, which has a quad-core CPU clocked at 1.4GHz. The affordable smartphone comes in one variant only – 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. It supports over 20 regional languages, and Google Assistant in Hindi, English and Hinglish.

In the photography department, Xiaomi has added an 8-megapixel primary rear camera with 11-scene mode detection, Auto-HDR, and LED flash. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel camera onboard that also supports video calling.

The Xiaomi Redmi Go is backed by a 3,000mAh battery, which according to company’s claims is good enough for 12.5 hours of 4G calling and can offer standby up to 10 days in one charge. Connectivity options on the device includes 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM card slots, Bluetooth v4.1, FM radio, micro-USB port, GPS, Wi-Fi, and 3.5mm audio socket.