comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi Go to go on sale once again on Flipkart and mi.com; Here's how you can buy
News

Xiaomi Redmi Go to go on sale once again on Flipkart and mi.com; Here's how you can buy

News

Priced at Rs 4,499, Xiaomi Redmi Go is company's cheapest Android smartphone in India.

  • Published: March 28, 2019 9:16 AM IST
xiaomi-redmi-go-india-bgr-12

Xiaomi is consistently hosting flash sales for its most affordable Redmi Go smartphone since launch. It has only been 10 days and the device has practically gone on sale everyday at 2:00PM. Today, the Chinese company will be selling it again on mi.com and Flipkart. The entry-level Redmi Go has been priced at Rs 4,499 in India.

The Android Go edition Xiaomi Redmi Go runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) OS, which is specifically built for smartphones with low RAM and memory configurations. In terms of bundled offers, Xiaomi partnered with Reliance Jio for the Redmi Go, and consumers will get cash back worth Rs 2,200 and up to 100GB of free mobile data along with the phone. It can be purchased today (March 28) at 2:00PM on mi.com and Flipkart.

Xiaomi Redmi Go First Impressions: Budget device optimized with Google's Android Go

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Go First Impressions: Budget device optimized with Google's Android Go

Xiaomi Redmi Go specifications and features

The Xiaomi Redmi Go packs a standard 5-inch HD display (720×1280 pixels) with an aspect ratio of 16:9. Under the hood, you’ll get Qualcomm’s entry-level Snapdragon 425 SoC, which has a quad-core CPU clocked at 1.4GHz. The affordable smartphone comes in one variant only – 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. It supports over 20 regional languages, and Google Assistant in Hindi, English and Hinglish.

In the photography department, Xiaomi has added an 8-megapixel primary rear camera with 11-scene mode detection, Auto-HDR, and LED flash. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel camera onboard that also supports video calling.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro First Look

The Xiaomi Redmi Go is backed by a 3,000mAh battery, which according to company’s claims is good enough for 12.5 hours of 4G calling and can offer standby up to 10 days in one charge. Connectivity options on the device includes 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM card slots, Bluetooth v4.1, FM radio, micro-USB port, GPS, Wi-Fi, and 3.5mm audio socket.

  • Published Date: March 28, 2019 9:16 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Huawei Mate 30 already in testing, could release around October
News
Huawei Mate 30 already in testing, could release around October
Xiaomi Redmi Go to go on sale once again on Flipkart and mi.com; Here's how you can buy

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go to go on sale once again on Flipkart and mi.com; Here's how you can buy

OnePlus 7 renders by smartphone case makers leaked

News

OnePlus 7 renders by smartphone case makers leaked

Samsung Exynos 9710 SoC specifications leaked

News

Samsung Exynos 9710 SoC specifications leaked

Redmi Note 5 Pro MIUI 10 9.3.25 beta update rolling out

News

Redmi Note 5 Pro MIUI 10 9.3.25 beta update rolling out

Most Popular

Huawei P30, P30 Pro first impressions

Samsung Galaxy M30 Review

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR II GL504 Review

Easyfone Star Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro next flash sale announced

Huawei Mate 30 already in testing, could release around October

Xiaomi Redmi Go to go on sale today

OnePlus 7 renders by smartphone case makers leaked

Samsung Exynos 9710 SoC specifications leaked

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro next flash sale announced

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro next flash sale announced
Xiaomi 'Mi Super Sale' last day: Deals on Poco F1, Redmi 6A, Mi A2 , Redmi Note 6 Pro and more

Deals

Xiaomi 'Mi Super Sale' last day: Deals on Poco F1, Redmi 6A, Mi A2 , Redmi Note 6 Pro and more
Xiaomi Redmi Go to go on sale today

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go to go on sale today
Redmi Note 5 Pro MIUI 10 9.3.25 beta update rolling out

News

Redmi Note 5 Pro MIUI 10 9.3.25 beta update rolling out
Samsung Galaxy A2 Core specifications leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy A2 Core specifications leaked

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Foldable Phone : शाओमी ने दूसरी बार टीज किया अपना फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन, सैमसंग को देगा टक्कर

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: आखिरी दिन Xiaomi के Redmi Y2 और Redmi 6A पर मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

शाओमी का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन Redmi GO आज 2PM पर होगा बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध

Huawei P30 Lite बैक में तीन कैमरों के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

लेनोवो लॉन्च करेगा 100-मेगापिक्सल कैमरे वाला स्मार्टफोन!

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro next flash sale announced
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro next flash sale announced
Huawei Mate 30 already in testing, could release around October

News

Huawei Mate 30 already in testing, could release around October
Xiaomi Redmi Go to go on sale today

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go to go on sale today
OnePlus 7 renders by smartphone case makers leaked

News

OnePlus 7 renders by smartphone case makers leaked
Samsung Exynos 9710 SoC specifications leaked

News

Samsung Exynos 9710 SoC specifications leaked