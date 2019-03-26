Xiaomi Redmi Go to go on sale today at 2PM; Price, specifications and offers

Xiaomi Redmi Go is all set to go on flash sale today at 2:00PM via Mi.com and Flipkart. This sale comes just days after the Chinese smartphone maker launched the device in the Indian market last week. In addition to the online sale, users can also head to Mi Home stores across the country to purchase the device offline. As part of the launch, the company has priced the device at Rs 4,499 making it the cheapest Xiaomi smartphone in the market. The highlight of the device is likely to be the Android 8.1 Oreo Go Edition of the mobile operating system that the device runs out of the box.

Xiaomi Redmi Go offers

As part of the launch of the device, Xiaomi has also rolled out a number of launch offers to attract potential buyers. As previously reported, Xiaomi has teamed up with telecom giant Reliance Jio for an instant cashback of Rs 2,200 along with up to 100GB of free 4G data. The company is offering this cash back on the Rs 198 and the Rs 299 recharge options. The cashback is available as 44 discount coupons worth Rs 50 each.

Xiaomi Redmi Go specifications

In terms of specifications, the Xiaomi Redmi Go comes with a 5-inch display with HD (720 x 1280 pixels) resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio. Redmi Go is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC with a Quad-core CPU clocked at up to 1.4GHz. Xiaomi has added 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage in the device along with a dedicated microSD card slot with support for up to 128GB capacity cards.

Redmi Go comes with an 8-megapixel camera sensor with a dedicated LED flash unit on the back of the device along with a 5-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies. In terms of connectivity, the device comes with 4G VoLTE dual nano SIM slots, Bluetooth v4.1, FM radio, microUSB port, GPS, Wi-Fi, and a 3.5mm audio socket. The device is powered by a 3,000mAh battery out of the box.