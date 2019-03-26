comscore
Xiaomi Redmi Go to go on sale today at 2PM; Price, specifications and offers

Redmi Go is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC with a Quad-core CPU clocked at up to 1.4GHz, 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage.

  • Published: March 26, 2019 1:49 PM IST
Redmi Go

Image credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Redmi Go is all set to go on flash sale today at 2:00PM via Mi.com and Flipkart. This sale comes just days after the Chinese smartphone maker launched the device in the Indian market last week. In addition to the online sale, users can also head to Mi Home stores across the country to purchase the device offline. As part of the launch, the company has priced the device at Rs 4,499 making it the cheapest Xiaomi smartphone in the market. The highlight of the device is likely to be the Android 8.1 Oreo Go Edition of the mobile operating system that the device runs out of the box.

Xiaomi Redmi Go offers

As part of the launch of the device, Xiaomi has also rolled out a number of launch offers to attract potential buyers. As previously reported, Xiaomi has teamed up with telecom giant Reliance Jio for an instant cashback of Rs 2,200 along with up to 100GB of free 4G data. The company is offering this cash back on the Rs 198 and the Rs 299 recharge options. The cashback is available as 44 discount coupons worth Rs 50 each.

Xiaomi Redmi Go specifications

In terms of specifications, the Xiaomi Redmi Go comes with a 5-inch display with HD (720 x 1280 pixels) resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio. Redmi Go is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC with a Quad-core CPU clocked at up to 1.4GHz. Xiaomi has added 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage in the device along with a dedicated microSD card slot with support for up to 128GB capacity cards.

Reliance Jio offers 100GB extra data and Rs 2,200 instant cashback to Xiaomi Redmi Go users

Reliance Jio offers 100GB extra data and Rs 2,200 instant cashback to Xiaomi Redmi Go users

Redmi Go comes with an 8-megapixel camera sensor with a dedicated LED flash unit on the back of the device along with a 5-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies. In terms of connectivity, the device comes with 4G VoLTE dual nano SIM slots, Bluetooth v4.1, FM radio, microUSB port, GPS, Wi-Fi, and a 3.5mm audio socket. The device is powered by a 3,000mAh battery out of the box.

  • Published Date: March 26, 2019 1:49 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung 6.73 इंच डिस्प्ले और 25W फास्ट चार्जिंग के साथ लॉच कर सकती है Galaxy A90

सैमसंग ने पेश किया Galaxy A70 स्मार्टफोन, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

शाओमी का भारत में सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन Redmi GO आज 2PM बजे होगा बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध

Xiaomi आज लॉन्च करेगा अपना फास्ट चार्जर, 17 मिनट में फुल चार्ज होगा स्मार्टफोन

Nokia का 48-मेगापिक्सल कैमरे वाला स्मार्टफोन 2 अप्रैल को होगा लॉन्च, जानें क्या होगी स्पेसिफिकेशंस

