Xiaomi Redmi Go update rolling out now

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is rolling out a new software update for its Redmi Go smartphone in Europe. The OTA update brings with it some new optimizations along with the latest January 2020 Android security patch. The Xiaomi Redmi Go January 2020 Android security update carries the MIUI software Build version V10.2.12.0.OCLEUXM and is about 71.2MB in size.

The new software update is still based on the old Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 10, with no likely release for an OS upgrade. The update is limited to the European Redmi Go variant only. Xiaomi is rolling out the update for the Redmi Go smartphone in a staged process for users based in Europe. Hence, it could take a while before reaching all units gradually. Users will get a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to the Settings menu section of the device. The company is likely to expand the update rollout to more countries as well in the coming weeks.

As per the change-log, the update includes improvements to the new music card for the App vault and updated EU privacy adjustments. The January 2020 security patch further fixes a flaw that could have enabled a local malicious application to bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. The update also fixes an exploit that could have led to remote information exposure of the device.

Redmi Go features, specifications

The Redmi Go smartphone flaunts a 5.0-inch IPS LCD screen with HD (720×1280 pixels) resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio. The device also features an 8-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Redmi Go has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC and Adreno 308 GPU. It packs a 3,000mAh battery with Android Go edition OS. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, 4G LTE and, MicroUSB 2.0 port for charging.

