comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Asus Zenfone Lite L1 vs Honor 7S: Price in India, specifications, features compared
News

Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Asus Zenfone Lite L1 vs Honor 7S: Price in India, specifications, features compared

News

Here’s how the newly announced Xiaomi Redmi Go fares against the Asus Zenfone Lite L1 vs Honor 7S.

  • Published: April 5, 2019 12:09 PM IST
xiaomi redmi go

Xiaomi has been pretty aggressive in the Indian smartphone market, and to target users who will be switching from a feature phone to a smartphone, Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Go in India. The entry-level smartphone has a price tag of under Rs 4,500, and is powered by Android Oreo (Go Edition) with all Google lite apps to ensure smooth user experience. But just how well does it compete with the Asus Zenfone Lite L1 and Honor 7S that are similarly priced? We compared all three smartphones based on their price in India, specifications and features to find out.

Price in India and availability

The Redmi Go is Xiaomi’s cheapest Android smartphone offering in India priced at Rs 4,499. It is available to purchase via Mi.com/in and Flipkart. The Zenfone Lite L1 from Asus and the Honor 7S are priced at Rs 5,999 and available to purchase via Flipkart.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Go First Look

Specifications

The Redmi Go comes with a 5-inch HD display running at 720x1280pixels resolution and traditional 16:9 aspect ratio. The Honor 7S and Zenfone L1 Lite come with a slightly bigger 5.45-inch HD+ display with 1440x720pixels resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. Powering the Redmi Go is a Snapdragon 425 SoC with quad-core CPU, 1GB of RAM and 8GB storage. A microSD card slot for further storage expansion is also present.

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review: A no-brainer budget phone

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review: A no-brainer budget phone

The Asus Zenfone Lite L1 is powered by a slightly more powerful Snapdragon 430 SoC with an octa-core CPU, paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, whereas the Honor 7S is powered by a MediaTek MT6739 SoC, 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. Both smartphones also come with a microSD card slot for further storage expansion.

Cameras

In the photography department, the Redmi Go comes with an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, whereas the Honor 7S and Zenfone Lite L1 comes with a 13-megapixel rear snapper. Up front, all three smartphones come with a 5-megapixel selfie snapper.

Honor 7S Review: A tough sell against Xiaomi Redmi 6A

Also Read

Honor 7S Review: A tough sell against Xiaomi Redmi 6A

Battery, OS and connectivity

To keep things ticking, Xiaomi and Asus have equipped 3,000mAh batteries on the Redmi Go and Zenfone Lite L1 smartphones. Honor, on the other hand, has added a marginally larger 3,020mAh capacity battery on the 7S smartphone. Software-wise, you get Android 8.1 Oreo on all three smartphones, with the Redmi Go featuring Go Edition, lite software version. Lastly, connectivity options on the smartphones include 4G LTE with VoLTE, Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi and microUSB for charging and data transfer.

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review: Returning to the budget segment

Also Read

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review: Returning to the budget segment

Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Asus Zenfone Lite L1 vs Honor 7S: Comparison table

Features Xiaomi Redmi Go Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Honor 7s
Display 5-inch HD (16:9 aspect ratio) 5.45-inch HD+ (18:9 aspect ratio) 5.45-inch HD+ (18:9 aspect ratio)
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
quad-core		 Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
octa-core		 MediaTek MT6739
quad-core
RAM 1GB 2GB 2GB
Storage 8GB (expandable) 16GB (expandable) 16GB (expandable)
Rear Camera 8-megapixel with LED flash 13-megapixel with LED Flash 13-megapixel with LED Flash
Front Camera 5-megapixel 5-megapixel 5-megapixel
Battery 3,000mAh 3,000mAh 3,020mAh
Android OS Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) Android 8.1 Oreo Android 8.1 Oreo
Price Rs 4,499 Rs 5,999 Rs 5,999

 

  • Published Date: April 5, 2019 12:09 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Nintendo Switch now has a controller with a headphone port
Gaming
Nintendo Switch now has a controller with a headphone port
HMD Global reduces the prices of Nokia 6.1 Plus with 6GB RAM, Nokia 2.1, and Nokia 1 by up to Rs 1,500

Deals

HMD Global reduces the prices of Nokia 6.1 Plus with 6GB RAM, Nokia 2.1, and Nokia 1 by up to Rs 1,500

Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Asus Zenfone Lite L1 vs Honor 7S: Compared

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Asus Zenfone Lite L1 vs Honor 7S: Compared

Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival 2019: Poco F1 and Mi Home Security camera Re 1 sale at 2PM

Deals

Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival 2019: Poco F1 and Mi Home Security camera Re 1 sale at 2PM

Realme 2 Pro gets permanent price cut in India, now starts at Rs 11,990

Deals

Realme 2 Pro gets permanent price cut in India, now starts at Rs 11,990

Sponsored

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Tecno Camon i4 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Buds Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Vivo APEX 2019 Concept First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A20 launched in India

Samsung begins mass production of 5G chips, modem

Chinese college students duped Apple out of $1 mn

Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Asus Zenfone Lite L1 vs Honor 7S: Compared

Xiaomi smartphones with pre-installed ‘Security’ app suffer from a dangerous security flaw

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Asus Zenfone Lite L1 vs Honor 7S: Compared

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Asus Zenfone Lite L1 vs Honor 7S: Compared
Mi Fan Festival: Xiaomi Redmi Go sale at 12PM today

News

Mi Fan Festival: Xiaomi Redmi Go sale at 12PM today
Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review
Reliance JioPhone 2, Redmi Go and more: 6 budget smartphones on sale this week

News

Reliance JioPhone 2, Redmi Go and more: 6 budget smartphones on sale this week
Xiaomi Redmi Go next sale scheduled for April 4

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go next sale scheduled for April 4

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi यूजर्स आसानी से बेच पाएंगे अपना फोन , Cashify के साथ की पार्टनरशिप

Realme Yo! Days 2019: सस्ते दामों पर मिलेंगे रियलमी स्मार्टफोन

शॉपिंग के लिए इंटरनेट भी देगा Amazon, अंतरिक्ष में भेजेगा 3,000 सेटेलाइट

30 अप्रैल के बाद इन फोन में नहीं चलेगा Facebook, Instagram और Messenger!

आज दोपहर 12 बजे एक बार फिर मिलेगा Redmi Note 7 और Note 7 Pro खरीदने का मौका

News

Samsung Galaxy A20 launched in India
News
Samsung Galaxy A20 launched in India
Samsung begins mass production of 5G chips, modem

News

Samsung begins mass production of 5G chips, modem
Chinese college students duped Apple out of $1 mn

News

Chinese college students duped Apple out of $1 mn
Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Asus Zenfone Lite L1 vs Honor 7S: Compared

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Asus Zenfone Lite L1 vs Honor 7S: Compared
Xiaomi smartphones with pre-installed ‘Security’ app suffer from a dangerous security flaw

News

Xiaomi smartphones with pre-installed ‘Security’ app suffer from a dangerous security flaw