comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Realme C1 vs Samsung Galaxy J2 Core: Price in India, specifications and features compared
News

Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Realme C1 vs Samsung Galaxy J2 Core: Price in India, specifications and features compared

News

Here is a look at how the Redmi Go stacks up against the Realme C1 and the Samsung Galaxy J2 Core.

  • Published: March 19, 2019 5:04 PM IST
Redmi Go

Xiaomi just launched its entry-level Redmi Go smartphone in India. It is the first Xiaomi device to join Google’s Android Go club. Until now, the Redmi 6A was the cheapest smartphone in the country and now, Redmi Go is the most affordable handset with a price label of Rs 4,499. The latest Redmi Android Go smartphone will take on the likes of the Realme C1, which costs Rs 6,999 and Samsung Galaxy J2 Core, priced at Rs 5,990. Here is a look at how the Redmi Go stacks up against both the smartphones in terms of specifications.

Design and Display

When it comes to design, the Realme C1 offers an appealing design and in the latest fashion as well. The smartphone flaunts a wide notched display as well as thinner bezels. It packs a big 6.2-inch HD+ screen with 19:9 aspect ratio. While the Redmi Go and Galaxy J2 Core offer an old school design with thick bezels on the top and bottom, which is fine, considering the cheap price tags the handsets are available at.

Xiaomi Redmi Go First Impressions: Budget device optimized with Google's Android Go

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Go First Impressions: Budget device optimized with Google's Android Go

Both the handsets feature a compact 5-inch display along with 16:9 aspect ratio, which might not be a good option for binge-watching for some users. However, the bigger display will cost you more. Additionally, if you often use your smartphone with one hand, then Redmi Go and Galaxy J2 Core could be an ideal choice, considering its compact form factor.

Specifications and Camera

The Redmi Go is powered by an aged Snapdragon 425 SoC, which is built on the 28nm process. The Realme C1, on the other hand, is built around Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core chipset, while the Galaxy J2 Core houses an Exynos 7570 quad-core SoC. Both the chipsets are built on the 14nm process. The Redmi Go and Galaxy J2 Core come with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage option, while the Realme C1 is available in 2GB RAM and 16GB storage variant.

Watch: Android Q How to Install

Both the Samsung and Realme have given an option to expand the storage by up to 256GB via microSD card slot. The Redmi Go expandable storage option is available up to 128GB. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Realme C1 packs dual camera setup at the back, consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary depth camera sensor. There is a 5-megapixel camera for capturing selfies.

Flipkart Honor Days sale: Discounts on Honor 10 Lite, Honor 7A, Honor 9N, Honor 9 Lite and more

Also Read

Flipkart Honor Days sale: Discounts on Honor 10 Lite, Honor 7A, Honor 9N, Honor 9 Lite and more

The other two smartphones feature a single 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The Realme C1 comes with a larger 4,230mAh battery, which should deliver more fuel than the 3,000mAh battery inside the Redmi Go. The Galaxy J2 Core, on the other hand, offers a much smaller 2,600mAh battery. Do note that the Realme C1 will cost you around Rs 2,000 more when compared with the Redmi Go and Galaxy J2 Core.

Realme C1 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6A: Comparison table

Features Xiaomi Redmi Go Realme C1 Samsung Galaxy J2 Core
Display 5 -inch HD+ 6.2-inch HD+ 5 -inch HD
Processor Snapdragon 425 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Samsung Exynos 7570
RAM 1GB 2GB 1GB
Storage 8GB (expandable up to 128GB) 16GB (expandable up to 256) 8GB (expandable up to 256)
Rear Camera 8-megapixel 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel 8-megapixel
Front Camera 5-megapixel 5-megapixel 5-megapixel
Battery 3,000mAh 4,230mAh 2,600mAh
Android OS Android 8 Oreo Android 8.1 Oreo
(upgradable)		 Android 8.1 Oreo
Price Rs 4,499 (1GB/8GB) Rs 6,999 (2GB/16GB) Rs 5,990 (1GB/8GB)

 

  • Published Date: March 19, 2019 5:04 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Realme C1 vs Samsung Galaxy J2 Core: Compared
News
Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Realme C1 vs Samsung Galaxy J2 Core: Compared
Xiaomi Redmi Go First Impressions

Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go First Impressions

PUBG Mobile Season 6 Royale Pass hitting tomorrow

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Season 6 Royale Pass hitting tomorrow

Oppo Fantastic Day sale top deals

Deals

Oppo Fantastic Day sale top deals

Samsung Galaxy M30 next flash sale scheduled for March 22: Price, specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 next flash sale scheduled for March 22: Price, specifications

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi Go First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review

Apple iPad Pro 2018 Long Term Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Vodafone Idea inks a deal with Zee Entertainment to offer ZEE5 content to its customers

Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Realme C1 vs Samsung Galaxy J2 Core: Compared

Samsung Galaxy M30 next flash sale scheduled for March 22: Price, specifications

Xiaomi MI Band 4 to debut this year

Samsung Galaxy A40 renders leaked

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Realme C1 vs Samsung Galaxy J2 Core: Compared

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Realme C1 vs Samsung Galaxy J2 Core: Compared
Xiaomi Redmi Go First Impressions

Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go First Impressions
Xiaomi Mi Pay arrives in India alongside the Redmi Go

News

Xiaomi Mi Pay arrives in India alongside the Redmi Go
Redmi Go India launch highlights: At Rs 4,499, Xiaomi challenges Nokia 1 and Samsung Galaxy J2 Core with Android Go

News

Redmi Go India launch highlights: At Rs 4,499, Xiaomi challenges Nokia 1 and Samsung Galaxy J2 Core with Android Go
Xiaomi Redmi Go entry-level smartphone launched

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go entry-level smartphone launched

हिंदी समाचार

Deals of the Day: गूगल Pixel 3 से लेकर मोटोरोला One Power तक ये हैं बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन डील

इस साल लॉन्च होगा शाओमी Mi Band 4, मिल सकता है ECG सपोर्ट

जानिए कब होगी सैमसंग Galaxy M30 की अगली फ्लैश सेल

Xiaomi ने भारत में आधिकारिक रूप से लॉन्च किया Mi Pay

सैमसंग ने लॉन्च किया इनफिनिटी डिस्प्ले वाला Galaxy A20, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Vodafone Idea inks a deal with Zee Entertainment to offer ZEE5 content to its customers
News
Vodafone Idea inks a deal with Zee Entertainment to offer ZEE5 content to its customers
Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Realme C1 vs Samsung Galaxy J2 Core: Compared

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Realme C1 vs Samsung Galaxy J2 Core: Compared
Samsung Galaxy M30 next flash sale scheduled for March 22: Price, specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 next flash sale scheduled for March 22: Price, specifications
Xiaomi MI Band 4 to debut this year

News

Xiaomi MI Band 4 to debut this year
Samsung Galaxy A40 renders leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy A40 renders leaked