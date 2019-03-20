comscore
Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Xiaomi Redmi 6A: Which one should you buy?

Here's how the newly launched Xiaomi Redmi Go differs from the slightly more expensive Redmi 6A.

  Published: March 20, 2019 2:43 PM IST
With the launch of Redmi Go, the budget Redmi 6A has lost its title of the cheapest Xiaomi smartphone in India. The entry-level Redmi Go at Rs 4,499 is now Xiaomi’s most affordable Android smartphone till date. It comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor coupled with 1GB of RAM in a package which is optimized with Google’s Android Go OS specifically built for smartphones with low RAM and memory configurations. Having said that, both Redmi 6A and Redmi Go caters to a mass segment of consumers, who are mostly coming from a feature phone with a small budget. In this case, here’s what you should look between Redmi Go and Redmi 6A.

Xiaomi Redmi Go First Impressions: Budget device optimized with Google's Android Go

Xiaomi Redmi Go First Impressions: Budget device optimized with Google's Android Go

Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Xiaomi Redmi 6A: Price

The newly-launched Xiaomi Redmi Go has been priced at Rs 4,499 in India. It will be available via flash sales on Flipkart and Xiaomi‘s own store mi.com from March 22. Buyers will be able to choose from blue and black color options. Xiaomi has also said that the Redmi Go will also be made available through offline Mi Home stores from March 22.

Coming to Redmi 6A, the handset offers 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage, which is double the RAM and storage of Redmi Go, at Rs 5,999. There is also a 2GB+32GB variant on sale, priced at Rs 6,499. Depending upon the stock availability, these smartphones can still be purchased via open sale and Mi Home stores, along with select retail partners in offline market.

Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Xiaomi Redmi 6A: Display

The newly launched Redmi Go smartphone comes with a 5-inch HD (720×1280 pixels) display with standard 16:9 aspect ratio and considerable thick bezels on top and bottom. On the other hand, the Redmi 6A flaunts a taller 18:9 aspect ratio display, which is slightly large 5.45-inch HD+ (720×1440 pixels) panel and comparatively slimmer bezels on top and bottom of the screen.

Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Xiaomi Redmi 6A: Processor, RAM and Storage

Under the hood, you’ll get Qualcomm’s entry-level Snapdragon 425 SoC on Redmi Go, which has a quad-core CPU clocked at 1.4GHz. The affordable smartphone offers 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 128GB via dedicated microSD card.

On the other hand, Xiaomi’s Redmi 6A features slightly latest MediaTek Helio A22 SoC with qua-core CPU. It comes in two variants of 2GB RAM with 16GB or 32GB internal storage. It also includes a dedicated microSD card slot with 128GB expandability.

Xiaomi has kept the triple slot option in both Redmi smartphones. You can easily use two-SIM cards (Nano-SIM+Nano-SIM) along with a microSD card on both Redmi Go and Redmi 6A devices

Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Xiaomi Redmi 6A: Cameras

In the photography department, Xiaomi Redmi Go offers an 8-megapixel primary rear camera with seven live filters and 11-secne mode detection. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel front-facing camera onboard that also supports Auto-HDR feature like the rear camera.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro First Look

The Redmi 6A comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera on the back instead of Redmi Go’s 8-megapixel, but on the front, even the Redmi 6A carries the same 5-megapixel camera as the Redmi Go.

Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Xiaomi Redmi 6A: Battery and OS

In this department, both Redmi Go and Redmi 6A feature same 3,000mAh battery. Both support standard Micro-USB port but there is no fast charging. For software, the Redmi 6A runs Android Oreo-based MIUI 9 out-of-the-box, where as the latest Redmi Go comes with optimized Android Go based Android 8.1 Oreo OS.

Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Xiaomi Redmi 6A: Comparison table

Features Xiaomi Redmi Go
 Xiaomi Redmi 6A
Display 5.0-inch HD 5.45-inch HD+
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
 MediaTek Helio A22
RAM 1GB 2GB
Storage 8GB
(expandable)		 16GB/32GB
(expandable)
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
 13-megapixel
Front Camera 5-megapixel 5-megapixel
Battery 3,000mAh 3,000mAh
Connectivity 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Android OS Android 8.1 Oreo
(Android Go edition)		 Android 8.1 Oreo with MIUI 9
Price Rs 4,499 (1GB/8GB) Rs 5,999 (2GB/16GB)
Rs 6,499 (2GB/32GB)

 

  Published Date: March 20, 2019 2:43 PM IST

