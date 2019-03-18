comscore
Xiaomi Redmi Go will go on sale via Flipkart; support for over 20 Indian languages teased

The Xiaomi Redmi Go launch event is set to take place tomorrow, and the new teaser reveals it will be available via Flipkart.

  Published: March 18, 2019 12:40 PM IST
Xiaomi is all set to introduce a new entry-level smartphone in India, which is expected to be the company’s most-cheapest offering. The smartphone in question here is the Redmi Go which runs on Android Oreo (Go Edition). Xiaomi has already sent invites for the launch event tomorrow (March 19), and now, Flipkart has created a dedicated page highlighting key features of the smartphone. This also means that the smartphone will be available to purchase via Flipkart.

The dedicated page reveals that the Redmi Go will come with a Snapdragon chipset, Android Oreo (Go Edition), and AI camera with 11 scene modes and auto-HDR feature. But as Xiaomi has been teasing it as “Aap Ki Nayi Duniya,” the smartphone will support Google Assistant in Hindi. The company is also targeting the India centric audience with support for over 20 regional languages.

Xiaomi has already launched the Redmi Go in Europe priced at €80, which is approximately Rs 6,513. But considering the likes of Redmi 5A and Redmi 6A were priced at Rs 5,999, it remains to be seen how aggressive Xiaomi can go with the Redmi Go.

Xiaomi Redmi Go specifications and features

The entry-level smartphone from Xiaomi comes with a 5-inch HD display (1280×720 pixels), and a traditional aspect ratio of 16:9. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC with a quad-core CPU clocked at 1.4 GHz, coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. You also get dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage.

Talking about optics, the Redmi Go features an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calling. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual SIM card slots, Bluetooth v4.1, microUSB port, GPS, Wi-Fi, and 3.5mm audio socket. To keep things ticking, a 3,000mAh battery is in place, but there is no support for fast charging.

