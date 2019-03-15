comscore
Xiaomi Redmi Go with Snapdragon 425 SoC, Android Oreo (Go Edition) to launch in India on March 19

The Redmi Go will likely be Xiaomi’s most affordable Android offering in India.

  • Published: March 15, 2019 10:51 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Go event

Earlier this year in January, Xiaomi announced its entry-level smartphone, the Redmi Go in the Philippines and European markets. It is Xiaomi’s most affordable offering powered by Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) OS, which is specifically built for smartphones with low RAM and memory configurations. Now, Xiaomi has started sending the invites for an event in India on March 19, where is it widely expected to launch the Redmi Go.

The teaser itself doesn’t reveal the name of the smartphone, but has a creative with focus on the word “GO”, and a hashtag that reads “#AapkiNayiDuniya”. A couple of years ago when the company introduced Redmi 5A, it used the tagline “Desh Ka Naya Smartphone”, and now it seems with the Redmi Go Xiaomi will aim to make it a device for those buying their very first smartphone.

In Europe, the smartphone is priced €80, which is approximately Rs 6,513. And given the tough competition in India, especially with the entry-level segment being very lucrative, it will be interesting to see how Xiaomi prices the smartphone in India.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

Xiaomi Redmi Go specifications and features

The smartphone comes with a 5-inch HD display (1280×720 pixels), and a traditional aspect ratio of 16:9. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC with a quad-core CPU clocked at 1.4 GHz, and coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. There is also a hybrid slot where users can add a second SIM or a microSD card slot for additional storage.

Xiaomi reveals Android 9 Pie upgrade roll out schedule for Mi and Redmi devices

Also Read

Xiaomi reveals Android 9 Pie upgrade roll out schedule for Mi and Redmi devices

In the photography department, Xiaomi has added an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calling. Connectivity options on the device includes 4G VoLTE, dual SIM card slots, Bluetooth v4.1, FM radio, microUSB port, GPS, Wi-Fi, and 3.5mm audio socket. To keep things ticking, the smartphone is armed with a powered by a 3,000mAh battery, but there is no support for fast charging.

