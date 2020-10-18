comscore Xiaomi Redmi K30S passes TENAA certification | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi K30S passes TENAA certification, could launch soon
News

Xiaomi Redmi K30S passes TENAA certification, could launch soon

News

Xiaomi launched the Mi 10T few days back and the Redmi K30S is expected to be a rebadged version of it.

  • Published: October 18, 2020 2:27 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi 10T silver

Xiaomi is set to add another device to its Redmi K series. The brand is all set to introduce the Redmi K30 in the coming weeks. And the device has just passed TENAA certification this week. Which gives us all the important details about the phone and its hardware. Multiple reports have pointed out the Redmi K30S will be nothing but the rebadged version of Mi 10T. And the TENAA listing confirms it. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earbuds 2C headphones launched in India

The listing shows Redmi K30S with model number Redmi M2007J3SC, and includes details about screen, processor and more. The phone packs a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 1080×2400 pixels resolution. It comes with 5,000mAh battery which, as per the 3C certification, supports 33W fast charging. Also Read - Redmi K30S could be a rebranded version of the Xiaomi Mi 10T

As you can see here, the camera layout of the Redmi K30S render is similar to that of the Mi 10T. Also Read - Xiaomi to start shipping Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro in India from November 3

xiaomi

Xiaomi Redmi K30S rumored specifications

The power is sourced through an octa-core which is most likely going to be Snapdragon 865. It comes paired with 6GB, 8GB and 12GB RAM options. And you will get 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage variants that is non-expandable. The Redmi K30S will have a triple rear camera setup with a primary 64-megapixel sensor. The other two lenses, for the rebadged Mi 10T could be 13-megapixel ultrawide and 5-megapixel macro sensors. On the front, the phone has a 20-megapixel shooter for selfies for video calls. And it features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, instead of giving it under the display.

Since China Mobile has already teased it, the possibility of the Xiaomi Redmi K30S launching soon is high. Maybe the phone will arrive at the end of October or early November. The presence of the Redmi K30S will expand Redmi’s K30 range with more variants. Previously they had launched the Redmi K30, Redmi K30 Pro, and Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition. There is also the Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition and Redmi K30i. Either way, chances are the Redmi 30S will be exclusively made available in the Chinese market. And it’s unlikely to head over to other countries anytime soon.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: October 18, 2020 2:27 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 8T teardown video confirms it has dual batteries
News
OnePlus 8T teardown video confirms it has dual batteries
Xiaomi Redmi K30S passes TENAA certification, confirms hardware specs

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30S passes TENAA certification, confirms hardware specs

Micromax In smartphone details revealed, to come with stock Android version

News

Micromax In smartphone details revealed, to come with stock Android version

Apple iPhone could finally have under-screen Touch ID feature

News

Apple iPhone could finally have under-screen Touch ID feature

Motorola Moto E7 likely to launch soon, key specs revealed by online retailer

News

Motorola Moto E7 likely to launch soon, key specs revealed by online retailer

Most Popular

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

OnePlus 8T review: Totally awesome

Asus ExpertBook P2 Review

Poco X3 review: Best phone under Rs 20,000?

Nikon Z50 review: Compact mirrorless camera now affordable

OnePlus 8T teardown video confirms it has dual batteries

Xiaomi Redmi K30S passes TENAA certification, confirms hardware specs

Micromax In smartphone details revealed, to come with stock Android version

Apple iPhone could finally have under-screen Touch ID feature

Motorola Moto E7 likely to launch soon, key specs revealed by online retailer

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 8T teardown video confirms it has dual batteries

News

OnePlus 8T teardown video confirms it has dual batteries
Xiaomi Redmi K30S passes TENAA certification, confirms hardware specs

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30S passes TENAA certification, confirms hardware specs
Redmi K30S could be a rebranded version of the Xiaomi Mi 10T

News

Redmi K30S could be a rebranded version of the Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi to start shipping Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro in India from November 3

News

Xiaomi to start shipping Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro in India from November 3
Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro India prices revealed: 144Hz display, 108MP camera and more

News

Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro India prices revealed: 144Hz display, 108MP camera and more

हिंदी समाचार

Sony Xperia 5 II में कैमरा को कूल करने के लिए दी गई है ग्रेफाइट शीट, टियरडाउन वीडियो में चला पता

Samsung Galaxy S21 फोन 3C सर्टिफिकेशन साइट पर चार्जिंग स्पेसिफिकेशंस के साथ स्पॉट

Micromax Helio G35, Helio G85 के साथ नवंबर में लॉन्च करेगा स्मार्टफोन, Xiaomi, Realme को देगा टक्कर

Nokia 225 4G सस्ता फोन प्री-ऑर्डर के लिए उपलब्ध , जानें कीमत

Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Youth स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत

Latest Videos

Weekly News Roundup: Apple iPhone 12 launch, OnePlus 8T, Xiaomi Mi 10T, Amazon and Flipkart sale and more

News

Weekly News Roundup: Apple iPhone 12 launch, OnePlus 8T, Xiaomi Mi 10T, Amazon and Flipkart sale and more
Apple iPhone 12 event recap video: Everything Apple announced at the iPhone 12 event

News

Apple iPhone 12 event recap video: Everything Apple announced at the iPhone 12 event
Motorola E7 Plus Camera Review

Reviews

Motorola E7 Plus Camera Review
Motorola Razr 5G first look

Hands On

Motorola Razr 5G first look

News

OnePlus 8T teardown video confirms it has dual batteries
News
OnePlus 8T teardown video confirms it has dual batteries
Xiaomi Redmi K30S passes TENAA certification, confirms hardware specs

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30S passes TENAA certification, confirms hardware specs
Micromax In smartphone details revealed, to come with stock Android version

News

Micromax In smartphone details revealed, to come with stock Android version
Apple iPhone could finally have under-screen Touch ID feature

News

Apple iPhone could finally have under-screen Touch ID feature
Motorola Moto E7 likely to launch soon, key specs revealed by online retailer

News

Motorola Moto E7 likely to launch soon, key specs revealed by online retailer

new arrivals in india

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers