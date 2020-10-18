Xiaomi is set to add another device to its Redmi K series. The brand is all set to introduce the Redmi K30 in the coming weeks. And the device has just passed TENAA certification this week. Which gives us all the important details about the phone and its hardware. Multiple reports have pointed out the Redmi K30S will be nothing but the rebadged version of Mi 10T. And the TENAA listing confirms it. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earbuds 2C headphones launched in India

The listing shows Redmi K30S with model number Redmi M2007J3SC, and includes details about screen, processor and more. The phone packs a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 1080×2400 pixels resolution. It comes with 5,000mAh battery which, as per the 3C certification, supports 33W fast charging.

As you can see here, the camera layout of the Redmi K30S render is similar to that of the Mi 10T.

Xiaomi Redmi K30S rumored specifications

The power is sourced through an octa-core which is most likely going to be Snapdragon 865. It comes paired with 6GB, 8GB and 12GB RAM options. And you will get 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage variants that is non-expandable. The Redmi K30S will have a triple rear camera setup with a primary 64-megapixel sensor. The other two lenses, for the rebadged Mi 10T could be 13-megapixel ultrawide and 5-megapixel macro sensors. On the front, the phone has a 20-megapixel shooter for selfies for video calls. And it features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, instead of giving it under the display.

Since China Mobile has already teased it, the possibility of the Xiaomi Redmi K30S launching soon is high. Maybe the phone will arrive at the end of October or early November. The presence of the Redmi K30S will expand Redmi’s K30 range with more variants. Previously they had launched the Redmi K30, Redmi K30 Pro, and Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition. There is also the Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition and Redmi K30i. Either way, chances are the Redmi 30S will be exclusively made available in the Chinese market. And it’s unlikely to head over to other countries anytime soon.