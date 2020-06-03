Xiaomi first launched its latest MIUI 12 custom skin in China and then unveiled the successor to the MIUI 11 globally. At that time, the Chinese company also revealed the names of the first set of phones that will get the update. Xiaomi has kept its promise and rolled out the MIUI 12 stable beta firmware for the Mi 9, Mi 9T, Mi 9T Pro, Redmi K20, and K20 Pro.

This is basically the final stage before the update begins seeding to the devices. This also means that Xiaomi will soon start rolling out the MIUI 12 stable beta update for the next set of phones like Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and Redmi Note 8 Pro. This list also includes the Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 9, Poco F1, Poco F2 Pro, and Poco X2.

Do note that users of the mentioned Xiaomi phones will be required to enroll through the Mi Pilot program. The details for this you will find on the company’s forum. Here, we are talking about the first set of phones. XDA reported that MIUI global beta program is no more, and instead, Xiaomi has started recruiting volunteers via the “Mi Pilot” initiative.

In case you are wondering, Xiaomi has a unique MIUI build, which is called Stable Beta. But, the beta update is not safe to download as there might be some unexpected bugs that could damage your device. If you are planning to download the update, then make sure to backup your phone’s data before the update. Besides, the third set of phones that will get the MIUI 12 beta update include Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite, Note 3, MAX 3, and MIX 2.

The list also includes Redmi Y2, Y3, S2, Note 5, Note 5 Pro, Redmi 6, 6 Pro, 6A, Note 6 Pro, 7, and 7A. It concludes with Redmi Note 8, Note 8T, Redmi 8, 8A, 8A Dual, Note 9s, Note 9 Pro, Note 9 Pro Max, and Mi Note 10 Lite. It is also worth noting that Mi 6 will not get the new version.