Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro India launch within 6 weeks; specifications, expected price

Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain has just announced that the Xiaomi Redmi K20 series will make its debut in India within 6 weeks. This indicates that we can expect the series to launch in early July. Xiaomi launched its latest Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones in China last week. So, we already have some idea about the specifications of the Redmi K20 series. Both the phones will run Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10.

Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro expected price in India

The pricing for the Xiaomi Redmi K20 series in the Indian market is likely to be close to China pricing. The standard Redmi K20 price starts from RMB 1,999 (approximately Rs 20,000) in China. This means that the baseline version of the Redmi K20 with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is priced at RMB 1,999 in China. Talking about other variants of the Xiaomi K20, the 6GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage variant is priced at RMB 2,099 (approximately Rs 21,000). The base model of the Redmi K20 Pro with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage has been priced at starting RMB 2,499 (approximately Rs 25,000). The price of the phone goes up to RMB 2,999 (approximately Rs 30,000) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant.

Mi fans! Here's a KNOCKOUT announcement! 📢 #RedmiK20 and #RedmiK20Pro are launching in India within 6 months.. ooops, I meant 6 weeks! 🥊🥊 It's time India experiences the true #FlagshipKiller 2.0! 🔥 RT 🔄 if you are excited about these amazing devices.#Xiaomi ❤️ #Redmi pic.twitter.com/QN0JxH1osg — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) June 3, 2019

Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro specifications, features

Both the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro devices offer a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a pop-up selfie camera. The standard version is powered by a Snapdragon 730 SoC, which is accompanied by up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The flagship Redmi K20 Pro version comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

The handset also offers support for features like Game Turbo 2.0, DC Dimming and more. Both the devices feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Redmi K20 series will also include a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-Type C with fast charging tech support. Camera-wise, the Redmi K20, and Redmi K20 Pro pack a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera, which supports wide-angle mode too.

At the back, there is a triple camera setup, which includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 f/1.75 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 13-megapixel sensor with a wide angle lens. The Redmi K20 Pro features a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging. The more premium version, which is Redmi K20 Pro supports Hi-Fi audio.