Xiaomi Redmi K20 Series sales surpass one million units
Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro sales surpass one million units

Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro were launched in May and the company claimed to have 2 lakh units during first flash sale alone. The Redmi K20 Series is expected to launch in India this month.

  • Published: July 1, 2019 1:47 PM IST
Xiaomi-Redmi-K20-Pro-price

Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro sales have reportedly surpassed one million units since launch in May. To recall, Xiaomi claimed to have sold 2,00,000 units of Redmi K20 series during the first flash sale alone. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker has announced that the sales have crossed one million units. The announcement shows that Redmi K20 has received a strong response from consumers in its home market. The Redmi K20 series was launched on May 28 and the company has sold a million units within a month.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Sales Surpass 1 million units

It seems to have taken just 4 to 5 flash sales to reach the million smartphone sales. Xiaomi could have sold more devices but it seems to have suffered from production issues. The Chinese smartphone maker needs to take an approach where it ramps up production based on demand. Considering the sales, it is likely that Xiaomi will increase production. It is also likely to start making the Redmi K20 series in India, where the device is expected to launch in the next few weeks.

In order to celebrate one million sales, Lu Weibing, Redmi brand manager has announced promo sales in China. Every buyer of Redmi K20 will get a 10,000mAh power bank as part of this offer. Those buying the Redmi K20 Pro will have the option to buy the 27W fast wired charger for RMB 29 (around Rs 300). The fast charger at under Rs 300 seems like a great deal since it makes charging fast and convenient. Weibing has also not confirmed whether these sales are from the Chinese market. The Redmi K20 has been rebranded as Mi 9T and launched in other markets.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Series: Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro feature a 6.39-inch full view Super AMOLED display. The Redmi K20 is powered by Snapdragon 730 SoC and option for 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB or 256GB storage. The Redmi K20 Pro uses Snapdragon 855 SoC and is offered with 6GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 128GB or 256GB storage.

Both the devices feature a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera paired with an 8-megapixel telephoto and 13-megapixel ultra wide angle camera. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. They pack a 4,000mAh battery and run MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie. They also feature in-display fingerprint sensor with Redmi K20 supporting 18W fast charging and Redmi K20 Pro getting 27W fast charging support.

Xiaomi Redmi K20

Xiaomi Redmi K20
Android 9.0 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
Triple cameras - 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

5
Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
48MP + 8MP + 13MP
