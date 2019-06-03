Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro will not be called Poco F2 and Poco F2 Pro in India

Xiaomi launched the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro as its flagship killers in China last month. The smartphones are the first flagship devices to be launched under the Redmi brand, and they compete with OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro in the midrange flagship segment. The Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro have gone on sale only in China, but Xiaomi has already begun rebadging them for other global markets. The Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are being sold as Xiaomi Mi 9T and Mi 9T Pro in Russia, and there were rumors that the devices will debut as Poco F2 and Poco F2 Pro in India.

However, the new teaser from the company suggests that Xiaomi will stick with Redmi K20 branding for the smartphone when it becomes officially available in the country. The confirmation that Xiaomi will launch Redmi K20 with the same name in India came from Manu Kumar Jain, Managing Director of Xiaomi India. He teased that the company will launch the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro in India soon. “Starkly superior to the latest one,” Jain tweeted yesterday.

The tweet from Jain was accompanied by the advertising campaign about the phone which further confirms that Xiaomi will launch the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro next in the country. While it may not be called the Poco F2, it is expected to arrive as the successor to Poco F1 series, which became the cheapest Snapdragon 845 powered smartphone when it launched last year. The Redmi K20 Pro, when it becomes official, will displace OnePlus 7 as the cheapest Snapdragon 855-powered device in the country.

“Starkly superior to the latest one!” +1 if you liked these punny ads! 🤓😁#RedmiK20 and #RedmiK20Pro coming soon! The #FlagshipKiller 2.0 🥊🥊 Have you noticed it yet? If yes, take a selfie and share it with me. 😎#Xiaomi ❤️ #Redmi pic.twitter.com/eFeQbw2uIq — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) June 2, 2019

The advertising campaign further confirms that theory with Xiaomi targeting the billboards placed by OnePlus that show Robert Downey Jr. in an ad for OnePlus 7 Pro. The word “Stark” in the branding refer to the role of Robert Downey Jr. in Marvel franchise while the last word “One” has a font type similar to that used by OnePlus. The Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro start at RMB 1,999 (around Rs 20,000) and RMB 2,499 (around Rs 25,000) respectively.

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro features, specifications

In terms of specifications, the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro feature a 6.39-inch all-view Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. The Redmi K20 is powered by Snapdragon 730 SoC while the Redmi K20 Pro uses Snapdragon 855 like OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. The Redmi K20 is being offered with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and option for 64GB or 128GB or 256GB storage. The Redmi K20 Pro comes in 6GB RAM with 64GB or 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 128GB or 256 GB storage. Both the phones mainly differ in the processor powering them and offer similar specs otherwise.

For imaging, both the devices feature a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main camera paired with an 8-megapixel telephoto and 13-megapixel ultrawide angle camera. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. Both the devices pack a 4,000mAh battery and run MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie. They also feature in-display fingerprint sensor with Redmi K20 supporting 18W fast charging and Redmi K20 Pro getting 27W fast charging support. The devices are confirmed to launch within six weeks in India.