Xiaomi Redmi K20 Android 10-based MIUI 11 update out

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi seems to have started rolling out the Android 10 upgrade for K20 users in India. As per a new report, some Xiaomi Redmi K20 users spotted the Android 10-based MIUI 11 update. The company seems to be rolling out the operating system upgrade along with December 2019 Android security patch. As part of the update rollout, we also got our hands on the change-log for the update. This gives us an idea about all the changes to expect from the new update. Xiaomi Redmi K20 update comes just days after the company rolled out a similar update for Mi 9T in Europe.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Android 10-based MIUI 11 update details

According to a report from PiunikaWeb, the update brings a number of software fixes along with the Android 10 upgrade. Before we dig further in the update, let’s talk about the generic updates of the new update. As per the report, this update will bring the MIUI build number to version 11.0.1.0.QFJINXM. This update is about 2.2GB in size and will come as an Over the Air (OTA) update. Now, let’s talk about the update change-log. As previously mentioned, the Android 10-based MIUI 11 update also brings December 2019 Android security patch. Beyond this, this update also increases system security.

Talking about the general fixes, the company has finally fixed an issue with the system status bar and notification shade. Users can now open the notification settings in the Notification shade in the second space. Xiaomi has also made optimizations to the localized payment security icon in India. In addition, the company also fixed overlapping images while taking scrolling screenshots.

The OTA update is likely to gradually roll out to all Xiaomi Redmi K20 devices in India. In case your K20 has not received the update then don’t worry. Your device is likely to get the update in the coming days. This update comes months after the company rolled out the Android 10-based upgrade for the Redmi K20 Pro.

