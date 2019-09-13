Xiaomi Redmi K20 to get Android 10 upgrade in October

Google launched its latest version of Android, the Android 10 at the beginning of this month. The company also release the source code for the new update to AOSP (Android Open Source Project). The company announced the major changes that come with Android 10 while rolling out the update to Google Pixel devices. However, in addition to this, a number of smartphone makers also rolled out Android 10-based Beta builds for their devices. These companies include the likes of OnePlus, and Xiaomi with Essential rolling out the stable version for its PH-1

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Android 10 upgrade details

As previously reported, Xiaomi rolled out a beta version of its Android 10-based MIUI 10 to its Xiaomi Redmi K20 devices. It is worth recalling that some part of the internet thought that Xiaomi is rolling out the stable version. However, the initial batch of users installing the update confirmed that it was a beta version. Almost a week after the beta roll-out, Xiaomi has revealed some information about its upcoming upgrade. According to AusDroid, Xiaomi confirmed that it will roll out the Android 10 upgrade for Redmi K20 next month.

To clarify, the report talked about the Android 10 upgrade for Xiaomi Mi 9T. The Xiaomi Mi 9T is the rebranded version of the Xiaomi Redmi K20 available in the international market. Talking about the update timeline, October roll-out for Android 10 upgrade is a significant development for Xiaomi. This is because Android smartphone makers are infamous for their delay in rolling out the latest software upgrades. However, this improvement is likely the result of improvements that Google made in recent Android releases.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Price 21999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC OS Android 9.0 Pie Display AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP Front Camera 20MP Battery 4,000mAh

