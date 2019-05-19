comscore
Redmi K20 features and specifications leaked ahead of official launch

Xiaomi's Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are expected to be flagship killers boasting a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. They could launch as Xiaomi Poco F2 in India.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7 5

Xiaomi’s Redmi sub-brand is soon planning on launching a fully-specced smartphone, called the Redmi K20. It is being touted as a ‘flagship killer’, which means it will boast flagship-level specs with a pocket-friendly price tag. Now, adding some weight to these claims is a leak that reveals the Redmi K20’s alleged specifications and features.

Redmi K20 leaked features, specifications

As per the leak on Twitter, the Redmi K20 will feature a 6.39-inch OLED display with FHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, which means performance shouldn’t be a concern at all. Backing that was a recently leaked AnTuTu benchmark list, which showed the Redmi K20 scoring an impressive 458,754.

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi Note 7S to launch soon: expected specifications, features, and more

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi Note 7S to launch soon: expected specifications, features, and more

Among the highlights of the upcoming Redmi K20 will be the pop-up selfie camera. The mechanism will hold a 20-megapixel selfie snapper with f/2.0 aperture. At the back is expected to be a triple-camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel main sensor, 13-megapixel superwide lens with f/2.4 aperture, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

The leak further says that the Redmi K20 will pack a 4,000mAh battery that is equipped with support for 27W rapid charging. Buyers are expected to get a choice of colors, including Carbon Fiber, Blue, and Red.

If reports are to be believed, Redmi will launch two versions of the flagship smartphone. They will be called Redmi K20, and the Redmi K20 Pro. There will be different variants as well, including 64GB+6GB RAM, 128GB+6GB RAM, 128GB+8GB RAM, and 256GB+8GB RAM. It remains to be seen which variants will be launched in India.

Speaking of which, Xiaomi has already teased the imminent launch of the Redmi K20 in India. There is however no specific launch date mentioned. Some reports also claim that the Redmi K20 could launch as the Poco F2 in India, which will become the cheapest smartphone to boast a Snapdragon 855 chipset.

