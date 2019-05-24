Redmi K20 features leaked ahead of official launch; to come with DC Dimming, Game Turbo 2.0

As we inch closer to the launch of the flagship Redmi K20 smartphone, there seems to be no stopping the rumor mills. A day after an official photo of the Redmi K20 surfaced online, a couple more features of the upcoming device have been teased. The flagship device from Xiaomi’s sub-brand will come with two features, called DC Dimming and Game Turbo 2.0 mode.

As the name suggests, Game Turbo 2.0 mode will enhance the overall gaming experience on the Redmi K20. There is currently no word on just how much of an improvement this mode will bring to the table. But, the company’s General Manager Lu Weibing has been quoted as saying that users will be able to reply to messages while playing games, and there will be no delay on both sides, Indiashopps reports.

As for DC Dimming, it is a feature that has been seen on recent premium smartphones. The Redmi K20 is expected to feature an AMOLED display panel, which are usually known to flicker at low brightness levels. The cause of this is the use of Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) to control the screen brightness. The solution for this issue then is to use DC Dimming.

Redmi K20 launch date, expected features, specifications

The Redmi K20 will be launched in China next week on May 28. If reports are to be believed, this smartphone will soon launch in India rebranded as Poco F2. Yesterday, a Xiaomi executive shared an official photo showing the complete back panel of the Redmi K20. The photo showed off the glass back, a beautiful gradient red color scheme, and the triple-camera module.

Based on everything that has leaked so far, the Redmi K20 is expected to sport a 6.39-inch FHD+ OLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, and leaked Antutu ranking suggests it will be among the most powerful smartphones in its price segment. Recent leaks have also hinted at a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging.

For photography, the triple-camera setup at the back will include a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel secondary ultra-wide camera, and a third 8-megapixel telephoto camera. Recently, a Xiaomi executive confirmed that the Redmi K20 will support super slow-motion video recording at 960fps. Up front, there will be a pop-up selfie camera of 20-megapixel resolution.

For security, there will be an in-display fingerprint sensor at the front. On the software front, the smartphone will no doubt run Android Pie-based MIUI 10.