comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Redmi K20 features leaked ahead of official launch; to come with DC Dimming, Game Turbo 2.0
News

Redmi K20 features leaked ahead of official launch; to come with DC Dimming, Game Turbo 2.0

News

Xiaomi's Redmi brand will launch the Redmi K20 smartphone in China on May 28. This smartphone is expected to launch as the Poco F2 in India. Ahead of the launch, here are two more features that have been teased.

  • Published: May 24, 2019 9:19 AM IST
xiaomi-redmi-k20-photo-leaked

Image Credit: Weibo

As we inch closer to the launch of the flagship Redmi K20 smartphone, there seems to be no stopping the rumor mills. A day after an official photo of the Redmi K20 surfaced online, a couple more features of the upcoming device have been teased. The flagship device from Xiaomi’s sub-brand will come with two features, called DC Dimming and Game Turbo 2.0 mode.

As the name suggests, Game Turbo 2.0 mode will enhance the overall gaming experience on the Redmi K20. There is currently no word on just how much of an improvement this mode will bring to the table. But, the company’s General Manager Lu Weibing has been quoted as saying that users will be able to reply to messages while playing games, and there will be no delay on both sides, Indiashopps reports.

As for DC Dimming, it is a feature that has been seen on recent premium smartphones. The Redmi K20 is expected to feature an AMOLED display panel, which are usually known to flicker at low brightness levels. The cause of this is the use of Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) to control the screen brightness. The solution for this issue then is to use DC Dimming.

Redmi K20 launch date, expected features, specifications

The Redmi K20 will be launched in China next week on May 28. If reports are to be believed, this smartphone will soon launch in India rebranded as Poco F2. Yesterday, a Xiaomi executive shared an official photo showing the complete back panel of the Redmi K20. The photo showed off the glass back, a beautiful gradient red color scheme, and the triple-camera module.

Based on everything that has leaked so far, the Redmi K20 is expected to sport a 6.39-inch FHD+ OLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, and leaked Antutu ranking suggests it will be among the most powerful smartphones in its price segment. Recent leaks have also hinted at a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

For photography, the triple-camera setup at the back will include a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel secondary ultra-wide camera, and a third 8-megapixel telephoto camera. Recently, a Xiaomi executive confirmed that the Redmi K20 will support super slow-motion video recording at 960fps. Up front, there will be a pop-up selfie camera of 20-megapixel resolution.

For security, there will be an in-display fingerprint sensor at the front. On the software front, the smartphone will no doubt run Android Pie-based MIUI 10.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 24, 2019 9:19 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Redmi K20 features leaked ahead of official launch
News
Redmi K20 features leaked ahead of official launch
Vivo Z5x official press renders confirming a triple rear camera

News

Vivo Z5x official press renders confirming a triple rear camera

Call of Duty Mobile and PUBG Mobile compared

Gaming

Call of Duty Mobile and PUBG Mobile compared

Realme C2 sale in India today at 12PM: Check offers

News

Realme C2 sale in India today at 12PM: Check offers

LG 27GK750F-B Gaming Monitor Review

Review

LG 27GK750F-B Gaming Monitor Review

Most Popular

LG 27GK750F-B Gaming Monitor Review

Infinix S4 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Hands-on and First Impressions

Fitbit Versa Lite Review

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro First Impressions

Redmi K20 features leaked ahead of official launch

Vivo Z5x official press renders confirming a triple rear camera

Realme C2 sale in India today at 12PM: Check offers

US, China harden their stands on Huawei as tech war intensifies

Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets camera update

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi K20 features leaked ahead of official launch

News

Redmi K20 features leaked ahead of official launch
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S sale today at 8PM: Check offers

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S sale today at 8PM: Check offers
Xiaomi Mi Polarized Sunglasses now available

News

Xiaomi Mi Polarized Sunglasses now available
Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone in India will be sold on Flipkart

News

Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone in India will be sold on Flipkart
Xiaomi confirms it will optimize ads on MIUI

News

Xiaomi confirms it will optimize ads on MIUI

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Redmi K20 में गेमर्स के लिए होगा यह खास फीचर, 28 मई को होगा लॉन्च

Xiaomi Mi Polarized Sunglasses भारत में Mi.com के जरिए बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध

अमेजन पर तेजी से बिकने वाला फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन बना OnePlus 7 Pro

Vivo Z5x Smartphone आज शाम 5 बजे होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट लाइव

Realme C2, 5999 रुपये की कीमत में आज इन ऑफर्स के साथ बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध

News

Redmi K20 features leaked ahead of official launch
News
Redmi K20 features leaked ahead of official launch
Vivo Z5x official press renders confirming a triple rear camera

News

Vivo Z5x official press renders confirming a triple rear camera
Realme C2 sale in India today at 12PM: Check offers

News

Realme C2 sale in India today at 12PM: Check offers
US, China harden their stands on Huawei as tech war intensifies

News

US, China harden their stands on Huawei as tech war intensifies
Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets camera update

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets camera update