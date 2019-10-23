Xiaomi Redmi K20 has started receiving a new MIUI 11 update in India. Xiaomi announced MIUI 11 update alongside the launch of Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphones last week. The new custom interface designed by Xiaomi brings a minimalist user experience to the smartphones. It also brings a system-wide dark mode to the smartphones. With Xiaomi making its smartphones nearly full-screen with Redmi K20 Series, the update also optimizes the overall user interface for such a design. Here is everything you need to know about MIUI 11 coming to Redmi K20:

How to download the MIUI 11 update on Xiaomi Redmi K20

Xiaomi has released MIUI 11 update for the Redmi K20 in India. At the launch last week, the Chinese smartphone maker had announced the update will be released in staged manner. The first batch of devices getting the update included the Poco F1, Redmi K20, Redmi Y3, Redmi 7, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7S and the Redmi Note 7 Pro. These devices were slated to get the update between October 22 and October 31.

Now, the Redmi K20 has become the first device to get the update from this batch of smartphones. In order to get the update, you can manually check by going to Settings > About phone > System update > Check for updates. According to Gadgets360, the update size is 766MB and it is signed as software version MIUI v11.0.2.0.PFJINXM. This version of MIUI 11 also includes security patch for the month of September.

Xiaomi MIUI 11: Key Features

Xiaomi is introducing MIUI 11 as an incremental update from the interface change introduced with MIUI 10. It brings features such as Dynamic Clock, Kaleidoscope effects and users can place custom codes on the always-on lock screen. The lock screen also brings a notification light feature. The version is mainly designed with devices with Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro in mind, which have a full screen experience.

The changelog for the Redmi K20 shows the update also brings system level improvements and optimizations. There is fixes for the in-display fingerprint sensor and the user interface. The update also fixes the bugs that were affecting the fingerprint icon. Xiaomi is also introducing an updated App Vault and Game Turbo feature.

