comscore Xiaomi Redmi K20 to be available via Flipkart: India launch date, specs
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi K20, K20 Pro will be available via Flipkart: India launch date, expected price, specifications
News

Xiaomi Redmi K20, K20 Pro will be available via Flipkart: India launch date, expected price, specifications

News

Xiaomi will launch its latest Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro phones in India on July 17. The handsets will be available for purchase via Flipkart. Here’s everything you need to know.

  • Published: July 7, 2019 3:54 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi K20

Just recently, Xiaomi revealed that it will launch its latest Redmi K20 series in India on July 17. Now, the device is listed on Flipkart, further confirming the availability of the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro. Xiaomi India might also take the wraps off the Redmi K20 Pro Marvel Hero Limited Edition at the launch event. To recall, the Chinese company first unveiled its Redmi K20 series in China in May.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 price in India (expected)

It is widely rumored that the Indian pricing for the Redmi K20 series will remain close to China pricing. The standard Redmi K20 price starts from RMB 1,999 (approximately Rs 20,000). This price is for the 64GB storage + 6GB RAM. There is also a top 128GB storage + 6GB RAM variant, which costs RMB 2,099 (approximately Rs 21,000).

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch on July 17: Expected prices, features, specifications

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch on July 17: Expected prices, features, specifications

The Redmi K20 Pro base variant carries a price tag of RMB 2,499 (approximately Rs 25,000). The company is selling the 64GB + 6GB model for the same price. The top variant 256GB + 6GB configuration is priced at RMB 2,999 (approximately Rs 30,000). There is currently no word on the pricing of the Redmi K20 Pro Marvel Hero Limited Edition.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 specifications

Both the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro devices come with a trendy full-screen bezel-less design. The handsets pack a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The Redmi K20 series also flaunts a pop-up selfie camera. The standard version is built around a Snapdragon 730 SoC. The Pro version, on the other hand, is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. The Redmi phones also feature a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 48-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens. It is paired with a 13-megapixel ultra wide angle camera.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

Up front, there is a 20-megapixel camera for capturing selfies. The handsets also offer support for features like Game Turbo 2.0, DC Dimming and more. As for the security, both the devices come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Redmi K20 series also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-Type C port with fast charging tech support. Other connectivity options are NFC, VoLTE, WiFi, WiFi hotspot, Bluetooth, Dual Nano SIM and more.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro
Price
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android 9.0 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels AMOLED-6.39-inch full-HD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple cameras – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP 48MP + 8MP + 13MP
Front Camera 20MP 20MP
Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi K20

Xiaomi Redmi K20
Android 9.0 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
Triple cameras - 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

5
Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
48MP + 8MP + 13MP
  • Published Date: July 7, 2019 3:54 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple Store could soon become a reality in India
thumb-img
News
Redmi 7A vs Realme C2: Comparison
thumb-img
Deals
Xiaomi Mi Days Sale Top 10 offers
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch on July 17

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi K20 series will be available via Flipkart
News
Xiaomi Redmi K20 series will be available via Flipkart
Reliance Jio offering 50Mbps JioGigaFiber plan for Rs 2,500

News

Reliance Jio offering 50Mbps JioGigaFiber plan for Rs 2,500

Google celebrates 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup final with a doodle

News

Google celebrates 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup final with a doodle

Tata Sky vs D2h vs Dish TV vs Airtel Digital TV: Compared

News

Tata Sky vs D2h vs Dish TV vs Airtel Digital TV: Compared

BSNL offering special pre-loaded SIM cards for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims

News

BSNL offering special pre-loaded SIM cards for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims

Most Popular

Vivo Z1 Pro Review

Asus ROG G703 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 First Impressions

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 Review

Samsung Galaxy M40 Review

Xiaomi Redmi K20 series will be available via Flipkart

Reliance Jio offering 50Mbps JioGigaFiber plan for Rs 2,500

Google celebrates 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup final with a doodle

Tata Sky vs D2h vs Dish TV vs Airtel Digital TV: Compared

BSNL offering special pre-loaded SIM cards for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi K20 series will be available via Flipkart

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 series will be available via Flipkart
Xiaomi-backed Huami launches Amazfit Bip Lite smartwatch

News

Xiaomi-backed Huami launches Amazfit Bip Lite smartwatch
Nokia 6.1 price in India slashed; now available for Rs 6,999

Deals

Nokia 6.1 price in India slashed; now available for Rs 6,999
Google Home Mini gets Rs 1,000 discount on Flipkart

Deals

Google Home Mini gets Rs 1,000 discount on Flipkart
Infinix to soon launch new Hot series phone in India

News

Infinix to soon launch new Hot series phone in India

हिंदी समाचार

Flipkart Tease Redmi K20 Series : भारत में Flipkart पर होगी Redmi K20 और K20 Pro स्मार्टफोन की बिक्री

Tata Sky vs D2h vs Dish TV vs Airtel Digital TV: सेटटॉप बॉक्स की कीमतें और फीचर्स, जानें कौन-सा है सबसे बेहतर

FIFA 2019 Women’s World Cup : अमेरिका और नीदरलैंड के बीच आज होगा फाइनल मुकाबला, टीवी, स्मार्टफोन और कंप्यूटर पर ऐसे देखें Live Streaming

Airtel 148 Prepaid Plan : एयरटेल ने पेश किया 148 रुपये वाला रिचार्ज प्लान

Women’s World Cup 2019 : अमेरिका और नीदरलैंड के बीच आज खेला जाएगा फाइनल मुकाबला, Google ने बनाया Doodle

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 series will be available via Flipkart
News
Xiaomi Redmi K20 series will be available via Flipkart
Reliance Jio offering 50Mbps JioGigaFiber plan for Rs 2,500

News

Reliance Jio offering 50Mbps JioGigaFiber plan for Rs 2,500
Google celebrates 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup final with a doodle

News

Google celebrates 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup final with a doodle
Tata Sky vs D2h vs Dish TV vs Airtel Digital TV: Compared

News

Tata Sky vs D2h vs Dish TV vs Airtel Digital TV: Compared
BSNL offering special pre-loaded SIM cards for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims

News

BSNL offering special pre-loaded SIM cards for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims