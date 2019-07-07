Just recently, Xiaomi revealed that it will launch its latest Redmi K20 series in India on July 17. Now, the device is listed on Flipkart, further confirming the availability of the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro. Xiaomi India might also take the wraps off the Redmi K20 Pro Marvel Hero Limited Edition at the launch event. To recall, the Chinese company first unveiled its Redmi K20 series in China in May.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 price in India (expected)

It is widely rumored that the Indian pricing for the Redmi K20 series will remain close to China pricing. The standard Redmi K20 price starts from RMB 1,999 (approximately Rs 20,000). This price is for the 64GB storage + 6GB RAM. There is also a top 128GB storage + 6GB RAM variant, which costs RMB 2,099 (approximately Rs 21,000).

The Redmi K20 Pro base variant carries a price tag of RMB 2,499 (approximately Rs 25,000). The company is selling the 64GB + 6GB model for the same price. The top variant 256GB + 6GB configuration is priced at RMB 2,999 (approximately Rs 30,000). There is currently no word on the pricing of the Redmi K20 Pro Marvel Hero Limited Edition.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 specifications

Both the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro devices come with a trendy full-screen bezel-less design. The handsets pack a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The Redmi K20 series also flaunts a pop-up selfie camera. The standard version is built around a Snapdragon 730 SoC. The Pro version, on the other hand, is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. The Redmi phones also feature a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 48-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens. It is paired with a 13-megapixel ultra wide angle camera.

Up front, there is a 20-megapixel camera for capturing selfies. The handsets also offer support for features like Game Turbo 2.0, DC Dimming and more. As for the security, both the devices come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Redmi K20 series also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-Type C port with fast charging tech support. Other connectivity options are NFC, VoLTE, WiFi, WiFi hotspot, Bluetooth, Dual Nano SIM and more.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Price – – Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC OS Android 9.0 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels AMOLED-6.39-inch full-HD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Triple cameras – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP 48MP + 8MP + 13MP Front Camera 20MP 20MP Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

