Xiaomi Redmi K20 Kernel Source Code Release
Xiaomi Redmi K20 kernel source code released ahead of India launch

Xiaomi had released kernel source code for the Redmi K20 Pro last week. The Redmi K20 series is set to launch in India in the coming weeks.

  Published: June 23, 2019 12:08 PM IST
Xiaomi released the kernel source code for the Redmi K20 Pro last week. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker has released kernel source code for Redmi K20 as well. The release of these kernel source codes will allow third party developers to build custom ROMs for Redmi K20 series. Xiaomi is embracing developer support like OnePlus with its newest devices. Interested developers can now download the kernel source code from GitHub repository.

In addition, Xiaomi has also released kernel source code for the Redmi 7 and Redmi 7A. They are codenamed onc and pine respectively. The source code for both Redmi 7 and Redmi 7A are now available via GitHub repository. Xiaomi is taking a new approach here by offering it’s devices to developers and giving them access to kernel source code. This open nature is widely appreciated by millennials, who are the key audience for Xiaomi’s Redmi brand.

Redmi K20 India launch: All you need to know

To recall, Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi K20 series in India. The launch is expected within three to four weeks. The company turns five years old in India next month and the Redmi K20 launch is expected to mark its fifth anniversary here. With the Redmi K20 series, Xiaomi is touting the world’s fastest smartphone. The Redmi K20 Pro has already achieved the highest score on Antutu benchmark.

The Redmi K20 is expected to compete with OnePlus 7 while Redmi K20 Pro will challenge OnePlus 7 Pro. If China pricing is anything to go by then expect Redmi K20 series to debut with Poco F1 style aggressive pricing. The Redmi K20 might start for as low as Rs 20,000 while Redmi K20 Pro could be available starting at Rs 25,000. This will be the cheapest Snapdragon 855-based smartphone.

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch 4 weeks away: Expected price, features

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch 4 weeks away: Expected price, features

The Redmi K20 series is a flagship series that differs in terms of memory and processor. The Redmi K20 is powered by Snapdragon 730 SoC while the Redmi K20 Pro uses Snapdragon 855 like OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. Both feature a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. There is triple rear camera setup and a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

They pack a 4,000mAh battery and run MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie. They also feature in-display fingerprint sensor with Redmi K20 supporting 18W fast charging and Redmi K20 Pro getting 27W fast charging support.

  Published Date: June 23, 2019 12:08 PM IST

