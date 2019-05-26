Redmi K20 leaked with a pop-up selfie camera in blue color variant

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is all set to launch its flagship Redmi K20 smartphone on May 28 in China. Ahead of the event, the Chinese company has already revealed a few features and design aspects of the upcoming Redmi smartphone. Recently, a red color variant of the Redmi K20 was shared by the company. Now, a poster of the same smartphone has surfaced on Weibo, showing the phone in blue color.

The leaked poster, not only shows the Redmi K20 in red and blue color variants, but also gives a glimpse at the overall design. The device might come with a pop-up selfie camera as suggested by several leaks and rumors. As you can see, the device has a notch-less full-screen display design, coupled with slim bezels. The leaked image also reveals that the Redmi K20 could debut with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset. It is also said to come with a 48-megapixel primary rear camera sensor and a large 4,000mAh battery.

Rumors hint that the triple rear camera setup will include a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 13-megapixel ultra wide angle camera. Besides, the company has already confirmed that the Redmi K20 will sport a triple-camera setup at the back, which will offer support for 960 FPS slow-mo video recording, GSMArena reports. It will also feature a 7th-generation in-display fingerprint scanner, and DC Dimming. If rumors are to believed, Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi will launch two smartphones, including one standard Redmi K20 model and a more premium Redmi K20 Pro variant.

The Redmi K20 Pro is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s top-notch Snapdragon 855 SoC. A recently leaked image hinted that the handset will be available in three variants and the price will start from RMB 2,599. The 6GB RAM with 64GB storage model could be priced at RMB 2,599 (approximately Rs 26,100), while 6GB/128GB configuration might cost RMB 2,799 (around Rs 28,100). The higher 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant is tipped to be priced at RMB 2,999 (approximately Rs 30,100). Additionally, the upcoming Redmi K20 series is expected to offer a new design, which could be called holo-reflective panel. The device is expected to launch as the Poco F2 in India.