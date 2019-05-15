Xiaomi Redmi K20: Manu Kumar Jain teases a new ‘Flagship Killer’ with Snapdragon 855 SoC

Just a day after the launch of the OnePlus 7 flagship series, Xiaomi has teased the arrival of its new “Flagship Killer” smartphone. Manu Kumar Jain, the Global VP for Xiaomi and the Managing Director for Xiaomi India congratulated OnePlus for the launch of the OnePlus 7 series lineup. Xiaomi initially made a dedicated post about the tease of the rumored K20 on its Mi Community official forum and about seven hours later Jain posted the teaser on his official Twitter account. The teaser tweet comes with the caption, “Congratulations @OnePlus team! There’s a new flagship in town.” Beyond this, the caption goes on to state, “Flagship Killer 2.0: coming soon.. Hold my dragon!”.

The image along with the teaser also hints that the device will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. Beyond this, the only other hint present in the image seems to indicate the model name of the upcoming “Flagship Killer 2.0”. As previously mentioned, the upcoming smartphone from Xiaomi is likely to be known as Redmi K20. This is not the first time that we are hearing about Xiaomi Redmi K20. According to previous reports, the Xiaomi Redmi K20 launch along with the Redmi K20 Pro in China with Snapdragon 855 SoC.

The same reports stated that outside the Chinese market, the Redmi K20 Pro will be branded as the Poco F2 while running flagship grade specifications. However, this new teaser indicates that the K20 and K20 Pro may be part of a new budget flagship lineup that Redmi is planning to launch as part of its expansion efforts beyond the entry-level, budget range and some efforts to enter the mid-range segment. The company did not reveal any time frame for the launch of the device. However, it did add that the device was “coming soon”.

The blog post noted that “Flagships are not everyone’s cup of tea” because of the pricing. It further went on to state that “Flagship Killers” injected “a new life” in the smartphone industry by bringing great specifications to the masses. However, it also indirectly took an aim at OnePlus stating that the company seems to have lost its path by “choosing to ‘Never Settle’ when it comes to pricing”. It went on to add that Xiaomi believes in making innovation that is accessible to everyone. This seems to be in reference to the base price of Rs 48,999 for OnePlus 7 Pro with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.