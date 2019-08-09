comscore Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro and Mi 9 get Android Q open beta update
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro and Mi 9 get Android Q open beta update

Xiaomi has rolled out an Android Q open beta update for Xiaomi Mi 9 and Redmi K20 Pro phones. However, the Android Q update is currently available for those users who are based in China.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review 1

Photo: Rehan Hooda

Xiaomi has released the Android Q open beta update for Xiaomi Mi 9 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones. The company confirmed about the same via a Weibo post. Xiaomi has opened the beta for Mi 9 and Redmi K20 Pro units, so those who wish to experience the latest features can upgrade their phones. However, the Android Q beta update is currently available for those users who are based in China.

Xiaomi is expected to push the same update for global units soon. “Android Q-based MIUI will have more privacy with app-specific permissions even for apps running in the background,” GSMArena reports. To recall, Xiaomi launched the Redmi K20 Pro device in May this year. The same device then made its debut in India in the month of July. The Mi 9, on the other hand, was unveiled in China in February this year.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, Mi 9 specifications and features

Talking about the specifications, the Redmi K20 Pro ships with Android 9 Pie OS with MIUI 10 skin on top. The device come with a 6.39-inch AMOLED full-HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a 7nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. This Redmi smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup at the back.

The rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor. It is paired with a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor. For selfies, you get a 20-megapixel pop-up camera. The unit comes with a beefy 4,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging tech. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor for security purpose. The handset will cost you Rs 27,999 in India for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

The Mi 9 was launched in China with triple rear cameras and 20W fast charging support. It runs Android 9.0 Pie with MIUI 10 on top. The handset offers a 6.39-inch full-HD+ Samsung AMOLED display along with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection, and 600 nits of brightness. It is built around an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. This chipset is backed by Adreno 640 GPU and 6GB and 8GB RAM options. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel camera on the front.

Features Xiaomi Mi 9 Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro
Price Rs 27,999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 6.4-inch 19:9 aspect ratio-1080 x 2280 AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels
Internal Memory 6GB/8GB RAM 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera 48MP Sony sensor + 12MP + 3D ToF lens Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 13MP
Front Camera 24MP Sony sensor 20MP
Battery 3,500mAh 4,000mAh

  Published Date: August 9, 2019 1:24 PM IST

