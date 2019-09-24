On the day Google started rolling out Android 10, Xiaomi announced the new update for its Redmi K20 Pro. Based on a few reports, the Android 10 update is reportedly rolling out to Redmi K20 Pro users in India.

After updating the device, the Redmi K20 Pro will run Android 10-based MIUI 10, GSMArena reports. The UI gets a fresh coat of paint, optimized notifications, new nature-inspired sound effects, and also gets a Dark Mode. The MIUI v10.4.8 QFKINXM update is 2.2GB in size, and is rolling out in phases. The update changelog essentially mentions only two changes.

The first major change is the optimization for 32-bit apps to reduce their force close rate. The second change is actually a fix causing the Redmi K20 Pro to randomly reboot when full-screen gestures are enabled. It is worth noting that the update is only rolling out to Redmi K20 Pro users. Earlier this month, Xiaomi revealed that the Redmi K20 smartphone will get Android 10 update sometime in October.

This makes Xiaomi the second OEM to roll out Android 10, after OnePlus. On day one, only Google’s Pixels and Essential Phone received the update. Earlier this week, OnePlus rolled out the latest OS to its OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones.

The update bumps up the OxygenOS version on the smartphones to 10. The latest version brings in a new UI design, full-screen gestures, a new Game Space feature, and a new Smart Display feature to name a few. Lastly, the update also brings in the ability to black spam in the Message app itself.