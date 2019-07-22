Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro tops OnePlus 7 Pro in benchmark test

Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro go on sale for the first time today. The Redmi K20 Series was launched in India last week at a starting price of Rs 21,999. The new devices arrive as Xiaomi’s first flagship under the Redmi sub-brand. It competes against the likes of OnePlus 7, Honor 20 and Asus 6Z in the Indian market. Since the launch, India’s leading smartphone maker seems to have only been criticized for the pricing. However, the Redmi K20 Series does have a silver lining in the form of performance.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro: Benchmark Performance

The Redmi K20 Pro is the most premium of the two devices. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform and comes in two storage variants. The base model offers 6GB RAM and 128GB storage while the higher model offers 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Xiaomi is already calling it as the most powerful smartphone and that claim seems to be backed by benchmarks. On AnTuTu, the Redmi K20 Pro seems to have defeated the OnePlus 7 Pro to become the leader.

A screenshot of the benchmark posted on Twitter shows Redmi K20 Pro with an overall score of 372,311. The OnePlus 7 Pro, on the other hand, has an overall score of 371,610. Both the models seem to be equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. In our own review unit, Redmi K20 Pro achieved an overall score of 369,414. The interesting fact being that the Redmi K20 Pro is priced at Rs 30,999 for the 8GB RAM variant. The OnePlus 7 Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will set you back by Rs 52,999.

AnTuTu is yet to officially update its scores for July, and we might see Redmi K20 Pro officially top the charts soon. The Redmi K20 Pro has also outperformed OnePlus 7 Pro in Geekbench with a single-core score of 3,446 and multi-core score of 10,991. As always, benchmarks only tell part of the story. In the past, Chinese smartphone makers have been found tweaking settings to score high on AnTuTu. As we observed in our review of Redmi K20 Pro, despite benchmarks, the smartphone is fast. It performs well whether you are gaming or using it as a communication tool.

Features OnePlus 7 Pro Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Price 48999 27999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+ AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 13MP Front Camera 16MP 20MP Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

