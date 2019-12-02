Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro emerges best selling in above $300 price

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro has emerged as the best selling smartphone priced above $300 during the third quarter of this year. According to latest report from Canalys, Redmi K20 Pro was the number one smartphone above $300 in the quarter ending September. To recall, Xiaomi had launched the Redmi K20 Series as a premium device under Redmi brand in July 2019. Despite strong competition in the segment, the smartphone series has emerged as a bestseller in its price segment.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro: Price, Offers and Specifications

Xiaomi is currently hosting “Black Friday Sale” on its website where Redmi K20 Pro is available at discount. The leading smartphone maker in India is offering a discount of Rs 2,000 on Redmi K20 Pro. The base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 25,999 while the 8GB RAM variant with 256GB storage is available for Rs 28,999. There is also additional Rs 2,000 off on exchange of an old device. The Black Friday sale with 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank Cards and EMI ends today.

The Redmi K20 Pro was launched in India as a mid-range premium smartphone. It features glass back design with an aluminum frame and options for shiny colors. It is equipped with a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform, the Redmi K20 Pro comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB internal storage. There is, however, no support for expandable storage on the smartphone.

It features triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main camera featuring f/1.8 aperture and phase detect autofocus. It is paired with an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter for 2x optical zoom and a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens. There is also a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. It has an under-display fingerprint sensor and runs MIUI 11 based on Android Pie. There is 4,000mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging. The smartphone is available in carbon black, flame red and glacier blue colors.

