Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro gets Android 10 on the first day: What you need to know

The initial reports stated that Xiaomi rolled out the stable version of Android 10 update in China and India. This information came right after Google just launched the final version of its latest operating system, Android 10.

  • Published: September 4, 2019 9:28 AM IST
Redmi, the sub-brand for Xiaomi, is rolling out a new software update for the Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro. This new smartphone is getting the latest Android 10 update but in beta form. Initial reports stated that Xiaomi was rolling out the stable update in China and India, but in truth, it is a beta update. The latest update is rolling out on day one of the roll-outs of the stable Android 10 OS for Google Pixels.

According to a report by GSMArena, users “need a beta authorized Xiaomi account” to install the stable build. This means that similar to OnePlus, Xiaomi Redmi has also rolled out an Android 10-based beta for their devices. It means that Redmi is hard at work to fix any and all bugs found in the beta version. This will ensure that the final Android 10-based MIUI 10 update is ready for the launch as soon as possible. It is worth noting that users will not see any visual changes with Android 10-based MIUI 10 update. Visual changes will only arrive with the upcoming MIUI 11 update that is expected to be based on Android 10.

The report did clarify that it could only confirm the Android 10-based beta update for Indian Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro devices. As the update also rolled out in China, we are unsure if the Chinese version is beta or stable. In the meantime, as mentioned above, Android 10 update is now available for all Google Pixel devices in the market. Similar to other updates, Essential has also rolled out the stable version of the update for its Essential PH-1 on the first day.

Specifications

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro
Price 27999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 13MP
Front Camera 20MP
Battery 4,000mAh

  • Published Date: September 4, 2019 9:28 AM IST

