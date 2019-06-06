Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro gets MIUI update that fixes unwanted selfie camera popup issue

Xiaomi launched the Redmi K20 Pro last month. This is the first premium flagship smartphone under the Redmi brand. The smartphone is set to launch in India within six weeks and will not be called Poco F2 as previously rumored. While the device features a pop-up selfie camera to achieve a full display design, it also suffers from issues seen on other devices. Among the most prominent being the pop-up selfie camera retract from its enclosure when the user gets a video call.

OnePlus was the first to acknowledge this issue when OnePlus 7 Pro users complained that pop-up selfie camera turned on whenever they received a video call on WhatsApp. It happened even when the device was in pocket exposing the selfie camera mechanism to lints and other microabrasive materials. OnePlus says it will optimize the selfie camera pop-up for WhatsApp in its next version. In addition to the OnePlus 7 Pro, users of the Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro are also facing a similar issue. The Redmi K20 Pro users are reportedly having this issue with apps like WeChat.

The Redmi K20 Pro received an update two days ago, which upgrades MIUI to build number v10.3.7.0.PFKCNXM. The update mainly focused on optimizing system performance and improving system stability. However, it didn’t address issues causing the selfie camera to pop-up even when the device was in the pocket. Now, Xiaomi is pushing a new version of MIUI for Redmi K20 Pro that resolves this camera issue.

The Redmi K20 Pro is getting MIUI v10.3.8.0.PFKCNXM update, which resolves the unwanted camera popup issue reported by early adopters. The changelog mentions that the update brings customizable lock screen lock and improvements to status bar and notification shade. One of the significant changes, according to PiunikaWeb, is face unlock, which can be accessed by everyone. The Chinese smartphone maker has also reportedly improved the functionality a lot.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

After updating to MIUI v10.3.8.0.PFKCNXM, the Redmi K20 Pro users will be able to set Lunar calendar on the lock screen. Xiaomi has also reportedly addressed idle battery drain issue which was present in the factory firmware and most apps are now rendered with rounded corner by MIUI. This update might also be addressing the issue of uncalibrated proximity sensor but Xiaomi has not confirmed the same in its changelog. The update is being rolled out in a phased manner but those who cannot wait in line, can grab the full update package and flash at their own risk.