Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Marvel Hero Limited Edition launched

Xiaomi launched the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro in China last month. The company claims to have already sold over one million units via flash sale. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker has announced a limited edition model to fuel sales. Xiaomi has launched the Redmi K20 Pro Marvel Hero Limited Edition in partnership with Marvel Studios. The Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro might launch in India on July 17.

Redmi K20 Pro Marvel Hero Limited Edition: Specifications and Price

The Redmi K20 Pro Marvel Hero Limited Edition just a week after the launch of Realme X Spiderman Edition. The image posted by the company on its Weibo account shows the smartphone is available in black and grey finish. There also seems to be a customized back panel that mimics Iron Man design or logo. There also seems to be custom Iron Man themes available for the smartphone. Xiaomi has not revealed what comes inside the retail packaging and how it differs from standard model.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Marvel Hero Limited Edition is not different from regular version when it comes to specifications. It features a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340×1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display comes equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor and support for DC dimming. The Redmi K20 Pro relies on Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 855 SoC with Adreno 640 GPU. The Redmi K20 Pro comes in four storage options: 6GB RAM variant with 64GB or 128GB storage and an 8GB RAM variant with 128GB or 256GB storage.

For photography, Xiaomi has equipped the Redmi K20 Pro with a total of three cameras on the back. There is a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and phase detect autofocus. It is paired with an 8-megapixel telephoto camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide angle camera. There is a 20-megapixel motorized pop-up camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfies. It runs MIUI 10 based on Android Pie and is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. It supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, 4G LTE and 27W fast charging. Xiaomi is yet to share the price or availability of the smartphone.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Price – – Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC OS Android 9.0 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels AMOLED-6.39-inch full-HD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Triple cameras – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP 48MP + 8MP + 13MP Front Camera 20MP 20MP Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

