Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro may debut as Poco F2 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC

Xiaomi is widely rumored to launch two flagship smartphones in China soon. The devices will reportedly be called Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro. The latter is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. The company is said to launch these smartphones in May in the country. Now, a fresh report suggests that one of the K20 series phones might be rebranded as the Pocophone F2.

The “Pro” version of the upcoming Redmi K20 smartphone is said to debut as Pocophone F2 in other markets other than China, as per GSMArena. Besides, the Redmi K20 Pro has leaked online several times, indicating what could be the specifications of the device. If rumors are to be believed, the handset might arrive with a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 6 protection.

It could be equipped with an in-display fingerprint reader. In terms of camera department, we might get to see a triple-camera setup at the back of the device. Xiaomi could add a massive 48-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide and a 16-megapixel telephoto lens in the rear camera setup. In a bid to offer more screen space and ditch the notch, there will be a pop-up selfie camera setup. The front of the phone could house a 20-megapixel sensor.

As is the case with most of the Xiaomi phones, the Redmi K20 Pro is also expected to be backed by a 4,000mAh battery. It will also offer support for 27W fast charging, as per the cited source. Besides, the standard Redmi K20 version might house a Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 700 series chipset. It could be built around Snapdragon 730 SoC. Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi could launch the handsets in 6GB/8GB RAM, and 64GB/128GB/256GB storage configurations.

Customers might get color options like Carbon Fiber Black, Glacier Blue, and Flame Red. Separately, Redmi’s General Manager Lu Weibing earlier today asserted that the upcoming Redmi flagship will be named Redmi K20. Additionally, the ‘K’ here stands for ‘killer’. This information was shared by both Redmi and Lu Weibing via Chinese social media platform Weibo.