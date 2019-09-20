Xiaomi recently revealed that its Redmi K20 series has already crossed the 3 million mark in terms of the sale across the world. The company also confirmed that it will launch an upgraded version of the Redmi K20 Pro. Now, Xiaomi has taken the wraps off its Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition in China. Unlike the original Redmi K20 Pro, the Premium Edition offers a new Qualcomm SoC, more RAM, and more inbuilt storage. The rest of the specifications and features are same. The newly launched Redmi K20 Pro offers a Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC and up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage.

Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition price and other details

The Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition comes in three variants. The base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model cost CNY 2,699 (approximately Rs 27,000). The 8GB + 512GB model is priced at CNY 2,999 (approx Rs 30,000). The top-end 12GB RAM and 512GB storage option is priced at CNY 3,199 (approx Rs 32,000). The device is already up for pre-order in India. Xiaomi is offering the handset in Glacier Blue, Flame Red, Carbon Black, Water Honey colors. There is also a new Cool Black Mech Edition of the same phone. At the moment, it is unknown whether this device will make its way to the Indian market or not.

Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition features

The Redmi K20 Pro comes with a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display. The device uses flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, coupled with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The device features a triple rear camera setup on the back and a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. The main camera on the back is a 48-megapixel shooter with f/1.8 aperture. The Redmi K20 Pro gets Sony IMX586 sensor. The main camera is paired with an 8-megapixel telephoto and 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

It packs a 4,000mAh battery under the hood. The newly launched handset runs MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor for security purpose. For charging, the Redmi K20 Pro gets 27W SonicCharge support. The device comes with 18W charger in the box, and customers can buy 27W charger separately.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Price 27999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 13MP Front Camera 20MP Battery 4,000mAh

