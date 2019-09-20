comscore Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition with Snapdragon 855 Plus launched
  • Home
  • News
  • Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition with up to 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 855 Plus launched
News

Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition with up to 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 855 Plus launched

News

The newly launched Redmi K20 Pro offers a Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC and up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage. The Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition comes in three variants.

  • Published: September 20, 2019 2:02 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro premium edition

Xiaomi recently revealed that its Redmi K20 series has already crossed the 3 million mark in terms of the sale across the world. The company also confirmed that it will launch an upgraded version of the Redmi K20 Pro. Now, Xiaomi has taken the wraps off its Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition in China. Unlike the original Redmi K20 Pro, the Premium Edition offers a new Qualcomm SoC, more RAM, and more inbuilt storage. The rest of the specifications and features are same. The newly launched Redmi K20 Pro offers a Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC and up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage.

Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition price and other details

The Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition comes in three variants. The base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model cost CNY 2,699 (approximately Rs 27,000). The 8GB + 512GB model is priced at CNY 2,999 (approx Rs 30,000). The top-end 12GB RAM and 512GB storage option is priced at CNY 3,199 (approx Rs 32,000). The device is already up for pre-order in India. Xiaomi is offering the handset in Glacier Blue, Flame Red, Carbon Black, Water Honey colors. There is also a new Cool Black Mech Edition of the same phone. At the moment, it is unknown whether this device will make its way to the Indian market or not.

Xiaomi’s ‘Diwali with Mi' sale begins from September 28

Also Read

Xiaomi’s ‘Diwali with Mi' sale begins from September 28

Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition features

The Redmi K20 Pro comes with a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display. The device uses flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, coupled with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The device features a triple rear camera setup on the back and a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. The main camera on the back is a 48-megapixel shooter with f/1.8 aperture. The Redmi K20 Pro gets Sony IMX586 sensor. The main camera is paired with an 8-megapixel telephoto and 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

It packs a 4,000mAh battery under the hood. The newly launched handset runs MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor for security purpose. For charging, the Redmi K20 Pro gets 27W SonicCharge support. The device comes with 18W charger in the box, and customers can buy 27W charger separately.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro
Price 27999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 13MP
Front Camera 20MP
Battery 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

4.67

27999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
Triple - 48MP + 8MP + 13MP
Xiaomi Redmi K20

Xiaomi Redmi K20

21999

Android 9.0 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
Triple - 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP
  • Published Date: September 20, 2019 2:02 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 price-cut at Flipkart Big Billion Days
Deals
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 price-cut at Flipkart Big Billion Days
Vodafone drops free Amazon Prime membership with Rs 399 postpaid plan

Telecom

Vodafone drops free Amazon Prime membership with Rs 399 postpaid plan

Vivo V17 Pro launched: Price in India, full specs, offers, sale date

News

Vivo V17 Pro launched: Price in India, full specs, offers, sale date

Xiaomi’s ‘Diwali with Mi' sale begins from September 28

Deals

Xiaomi’s ‘Diwali with Mi' sale begins from September 28

How to get Android 10 on Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

How To

How to get Android 10 on Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Most Popular

Oppo Reno 2 Review

Samsung Galaxy M30s First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review

Motorola Moto E6S First Impressions

Realme XT Review

OnePlus 7T will charge 23 percent faster with Warp Charge 30T

Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition launched: All you need to know

Vivo V17 Pro launched: Price in India, full specs, offers, sale date

Airtel Digital TV offers new LG Smart TV users 6 months of free service

Lenovo K10 Plus launching in India on September 22, will be available on Flipkart

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition launched: All you need to know

News

Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition launched: All you need to know
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 price-cut at Flipkart Big Billion Days

Deals

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 price-cut at Flipkart Big Billion Days
Xiaomi’s ‘Diwali with Mi' sale begins from September 28

Deals

Xiaomi’s ‘Diwali with Mi' sale begins from September 28
How to get Android 10 on Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

How To

How to get Android 10 on Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 next sale date announced

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 next sale date announced

हिंदी समाचार

Google Pay ने 6.7 करोड़ मंथली यूजर्स के साथ PhonePe को पीछे छोड़ा

Diwali with Mi 2019 : Xiaomi की एनुअल दिवाली सेल 28 सितंबर से होगी शुरू

Vivo V17 Pro भारत में कुल 6 कैमरों के साथ 29,990 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2019 : Redmi K20 Pro और Redmi K20 मिलेंगे 3 हजार रुपये तक सस्ते

Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition स्मार्टफोन Snapdragon 855+ चिपसेट के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खासियत


News

OnePlus 7T will charge 23 percent faster with Warp Charge 30T
News
OnePlus 7T will charge 23 percent faster with Warp Charge 30T
Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition launched: All you need to know

News

Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition launched: All you need to know
Vivo V17 Pro launched: Price in India, full specs, offers, sale date

News

Vivo V17 Pro launched: Price in India, full specs, offers, sale date
Airtel Digital TV offers new LG Smart TV users 6 months of free service

News

Airtel Digital TV offers new LG Smart TV users 6 months of free service
Lenovo K10 Plus launching in India on September 22, will be available on Flipkart

News

Lenovo K10 Plus launching in India on September 22, will be available on Flipkart