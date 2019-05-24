Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro pricing leaks ahead of launch next week

Xiaomi Redmi K20, the first flagship smartphone under Redmi brand, is set to launch on May 28. Ahead of its launch next week, Xiaomi has already confirmed the design of the new smartphone and has even detailed some of its key features. The leaks so far suggest there will be two devices – the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro. Xiaomi is touting the smartphone as the “Flagship Killer 2.0” as an attempt to take a dig at the OnePlus’ flagship smartphones, which have only gotten expensive with every passing year. While Redmi K20 has stopped by benchmarking platform revealing its performance, the price of the device has been kept a secret. Not anymore.

The retail pricing of the Redmi K20 Pro has appeared on Weibo, China’s micro-blogging platform and it seems that Xiaomi has the cheapest Snapdragon 855 powered smartphone under its belt. The leak claims to be courtesy of an alleged presentation slide for the smartphone. It claims that the Redmi K20 Pro will be available in three storage variants and start at RMB 2,599. It states that 6GB RAM variant with 64GB storage and 128GB storage will be priced at RMB 2,599 (around Rs 26,100) and RMB 2,799 (around Rs 28,100) respectively. The flagship model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is tipped to be priced at RMB 2,999 (around Rs 30,100).

The Mi 9, which is the flagship smartphone in Xiaomi’s product lineup, starts at RMB 2,999 (around Rs 30,100) in China. It seems Redmi is preparing to take on its own sister brand in the mid-range premium smartphone segment. The leaked slide also gives away some of the key specifications and confirms that it will be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 855 mobile platform. It will feature a truly bezel-less design with a pop-up selfie camera and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the smartphone will house a large 4,000mAh battery.

The Redmi K20 Pro will also feature a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera paired with an 8-megapixel telephoto camera and a 13-megapixel ultra wide angle camera. Earlier in the day, a new render of the Redmi K20 leaked online, which gave us our best look yet at the rear panel and triple camera setup. Xiaomi is expected to call the new design as holo-reflective panel and the color teased by the company is likely to be called Flame Red. In addition, the smartphone is also tipped to be offered in Glacier Blue and Carbon Black colors.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 series seem to be a promising product lineup that could challenge the OnePlus 7 series and the recently launched Honor 20 series in the smartphone market. While the leaked pricing seems to be that of Redmi K20 Pro, it makes us wonder if the Redmi K20 will have low-tier specifications. The Redmi K20 Pro is tipped to debut as the Poco F2 in markets like India and it will be interesting to see whether it takes on OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7 Pro in terms of pricing.