comscore Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro gets highest AnTuTu scores | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro scores highest on AnTuTu; makes it 'world's fastest phone'
News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro scores highest on AnTuTu; makes it 'world's fastest phone'

News

Ahead of the official India launch, the AnTuTu score of the Redmi K20 Pro has been revealed. The handset has reportedly outscored every other device in the market today and has become "World's fastest phone" yet.

  • Updated: June 18, 2019 10:22 AM IST
Xiaomi-Redmi-K20-Pro-price

Xiaomi is all set to launch its latest Redmi K20 series in India soon. The flagship Redmi K20 series is expected to make its debut sometime in the first half of July. Last week, Xiaomi took a dig at other flagship smartphones, specifically OnePlus 7 Pro and stated “Hold my AnTuTu.” Now, ahead of the official launch, the AnTuTu score of the Redmi K20 Pro has been revealed. The handset has reportedly outscored every other device in the market today, making it the current “World’s fastest phone”.

Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain shared this news via his official Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “It’s time for K-BOOM! Which is the World’s Fastest Smartphone? #RedmiK20Pro of course! @Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, triple cameras, and so much more. This is what a flagship should be. Can’t wait to launch it in India soon! Mi fans, have you been keeping count?”. The Redmi K20 Pro has reportedly scored 388,803 on AnTuTu. Additionally, the tweet also clearly shows that the company is targeting all the latest flagships, which also includes OnePlus 7 Pro.

It remains to be seen how Redmi K20 Pro performs in the real world and whether it lives up to AnTuTu and Xiaomi’s claims. Besides, the Indian pricing of the Xiaomi Redmi K20 series is expected to remain close to China pricing. In China, the Redmi K20 price starts from RMB 1,999 (approximately Rs 20,000) for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The Redmi K20 Pro, on the other hand, costs RMB 2,499 (approximately Rs 25,000) for 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro specifications, features

The Redmi K20 series has already made its debut in China. The devices come with a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a pop-up selfie camera. The standard version is built around a Snapdragon 730 SoC, which is backed by up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The flagship Redmi K20 Pro version packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC under the hood. It is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

The handset also offers support for features like Game Turbo 2.0, DC Dimming and more. Both the devices sport an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Redmi K20 series will also include a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-Type C with fast charging tech support. In terms of camera, the Redmi K20 and the Pro version offer a 20-megapixel front camera, which supports wide-angle mode too.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20
Display 6.39-inch full HD+ display,
19.5:9 aspect ratio (2340×1080 pixels)
OS Android 9.0 Pie
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple cameras – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP
Front Camera 20MP
Battery Capacity 4,000mAh
Connectivity 2G,3G,4G

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi K20

Xiaomi Redmi K20
Android 9.0 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
Triple cameras - 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP
  • Published Date: June 18, 2019 10:18 AM IST
  • Updated Date: June 18, 2019 10:22 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro gets highest AnTuTu scores
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy M40 to go on sale today at 12PM
thumb-img
News
Honor 20i sale in India today: Check offers, price, specs
thumb-img
News
Nubia Red Magic 3 vs Black Shark 2: Compared

Editor's Pick

Motorola One Power price cut in India
Deals
Motorola One Power price cut in India
Best smartphones with 8GB RAM to buy now

News

Best smartphones with 8GB RAM to buy now

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro gets highest AnTuTu scores

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro gets highest AnTuTu scores

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale: A look at the top deals

Deals

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale: A look at the top deals

Amazon Mi Days Sale top deals

Deals

Amazon Mi Days Sale top deals

Most Popular

Nubia Red Magic 3 Review

Amazon Kindle 2019 Review

Honor 20i review

Black Shark 2 Review

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Review

Best smartphones with 8GB RAM to buy now

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro gets highest AnTuTu scores

Samsung Galaxy M40 to go on sale today at 12PM

Honor 20i sale in India today: Check offers, price, specs

Nubia Red Magic 3 vs Black Shark 2: Compared

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best smartphones with 8GB RAM to buy now

News

Best smartphones with 8GB RAM to buy now
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro gets highest AnTuTu scores

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro gets highest AnTuTu scores
Amazon Mi Days Sale top deals

Deals

Amazon Mi Days Sale top deals
Best Smart TVs under Rs 30,000 to buy in June 2019

News

Best Smart TVs under Rs 30,000 to buy in June 2019
Xiaomi brings Poco Launcher 2.0 with improved design

News

Xiaomi brings Poco Launcher 2.0 with improved design

हिंदी समाचार

Hathway ने पेश किया 125Mbps स्पीड वाला प्लान, जानें कीमत

Top smartphones with 8GB RAM to buy in June 2019: इन 13 स्मार्टफोन में है लैपटॉप जितनी रैम

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro AnTuTu स्कोर हुआ टीज, OnePlus 7 Pro समेत मार्केट में मौजूद सभी स्मार्टफोन को पछाड़ा

Mi Super Sale : शाओमी की सुपर सेल का दूसरा दिन आज, इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही हैं शानदार डील्स

Micromax को-फाउंडर Rahul Sharma आज भारत में Revolt Electric motorcycle को लॉन्च करेंगे, यहां क्लिक कर देखें लाइव इवेंट

News

Best smartphones with 8GB RAM to buy now
News
Best smartphones with 8GB RAM to buy now
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro gets highest AnTuTu scores

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro gets highest AnTuTu scores
Samsung Galaxy M40 to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Samsung Galaxy M40 to go on sale today at 12PM
Honor 20i sale in India today: Check offers, price, specs

News

Honor 20i sale in India today: Check offers, price, specs
Nubia Red Magic 3 vs Black Shark 2: Compared

News

Nubia Red Magic 3 vs Black Shark 2: Compared