Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro gets highest AnTuTu scores

Xiaomi is all set to launch its latest Redmi K20 series in India soon. The flagship Redmi K20 series is expected to make its debut sometime in the first half of July. Last week, Xiaomi took a dig at other flagship smartphones, specifically OnePlus 7 Pro and stated “Hold my AnTuTu.” Now, ahead of the official launch, the AnTuTu score of the Redmi K20 Pro has been revealed. The handset has reportedly outscored every other device in the market today, making it the current “World’s fastest phone”.

Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain shared this news via his official Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “It’s time for K-BOOM! Which is the World’s Fastest Smartphone? #RedmiK20Pro of course! @Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, triple cameras, and so much more. This is what a flagship should be. Can’t wait to launch it in India soon! Mi fans, have you been keeping count?”. The Redmi K20 Pro has reportedly scored 388,803 on AnTuTu. Additionally, the tweet also clearly shows that the company is targeting all the latest flagships, which also includes OnePlus 7 Pro.

It's time for K-BOOM!👊 Which is the World's Fastest Smartphone? #RedmiK20Pro of course! @Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, triple cameras, and so much more. This is what a flagship should be. Can't wait to launch it in India soon! 😍 Mi fans, have you been keeping count?#Xiaomi pic.twitter.com/fgmA28Gfkn — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) June 17, 2019

It remains to be seen how Redmi K20 Pro performs in the real world and whether it lives up to AnTuTu and Xiaomi’s claims. Besides, the Indian pricing of the Xiaomi Redmi K20 series is expected to remain close to China pricing. In China, the Redmi K20 price starts from RMB 1,999 (approximately Rs 20,000) for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The Redmi K20 Pro, on the other hand, costs RMB 2,499 (approximately Rs 25,000) for 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro specifications, features

The Redmi K20 series has already made its debut in China. The devices come with a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a pop-up selfie camera. The standard version is built around a Snapdragon 730 SoC, which is backed by up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The flagship Redmi K20 Pro version packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC under the hood. It is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

The handset also offers support for features like Game Turbo 2.0, DC Dimming and more. Both the devices sport an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Redmi K20 series will also include a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-Type C with fast charging tech support. In terms of camera, the Redmi K20 and the Pro version offer a 20-megapixel front camera, which supports wide-angle mode too.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Display 6.39-inch full HD+ display,

19.5:9 aspect ratio (2340×1080 pixels) OS Android 9.0 Pie Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple cameras – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP Front Camera 20MP Battery Capacity 4,000mAh Connectivity 2G,3G,4G

