The Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro will make its debut in India today, alongside the Redmi K20. Ahead of the official launch, the company has teased the launch of a new special variant of the Redmi K20 Pro. Furthermore, Redmi India is claiming that the special edition of the new Redmi smartphone is likely to be worth Rs 480,000. The Chinese company has also posted an image on Twitter.

The upcoming variant is likely to offer a premium back finish and it might also have a touch of gold. The image also shows a diamond-clad logo, depicting the alphabet “K”. Xiaomi India MD and Global VP also tweeted that the new Pro variant is “something out of the world.”

Mi fans! Tomorrow, we'll be unveiling a very special version of the #RedmiK20Pro… worth ₹4.8 LAKHS! 😮 What's gonna be so special about this device, you ask? RT if you want to know more! #BelieveTheHype 🤩 pic.twitter.com/UrluJgJj0F — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) July 16, 2019

Looking at what Xiaomi is planning to launch, it seems that it will soon join brands like Apple and Samsung who often offer ultra-premium devices. Last month, Xiaomi launched the Redmi K20 Pro Explorer program to provide a few users with early access to the phone.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 series specifications, features

The Redmi K20 series devices come with a trendy full-screen bezel-less design. The handsets pack a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The Redmi handsets also flaunt a pop-up selfie camera. The standard version is built around a Snapdragon 730 SoC. The Pro version, on the other hand, is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. The Redmi phones also feature a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 48-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens. It is paired with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

Up front, there is a 20-megapixel camera for capturing selfies. The handsets also offer support for features like Game Turbo 2.0, DC Dimming and more. As for the security, both the devices come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phones also include a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-Type C port with fast charging tech support. Other connectivity options are NFC, VoLTE, WiFi, WiFi hotspot, Bluetooth, Dual Nano SIM and more.

Features Redmi K20 Redmi K20 Pro Price – – Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC OS Android 9.0 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels AMOLED-6.39-inch full-HD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Triple cameras – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP 48MP + 8MP + 13MP Front Camera 20MP 20MP Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

