comscore Redmi K20 Pro starts getting MIUI 11 update based on Android 10
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro starts getting MIUI 11 update based on Android 10
News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro starts getting MIUI 11 update based on Android 10

News

The Redmi K20 Pro users in India have reportedly started receiving MIUI 11 update based on Android 10. Read on to know more about the phone and the newly released update for the Redmi K20 Pro.

  • Published: October 30, 2019 12:50 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review 16

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro | Photo: Rehan Hooda

Xiaomi has already pushed the latest MIUI 11 update for a few phones, including Redmi Note 7, Redmi K20, Redmi Note 7S, Redmi K20, and Poco F1. Now, the company has reportedly rolled out the MIUI 11 update for the Redmi K20 Pro too. Xiaomi’s MIUI 11 update roadmap says that Redmi K20 Pro will get the update in the second phase, which will begin from November 4.

The company seems to have released the update a little early as Redmi K20 Pro users have reported that the MIUI 11 update has reached their units. The newly released update is based on Android 10. In case you have not received the update on your Redmi phone, then you can check manually too. One just need to head over to the phone’s Settings >> About Phone >> System update. Redmi K20 Pro users can then click on Check for updates.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7S getting MIUI 11 update in India, report users

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7S getting MIUI 11 update in India, report users

Users are recommended to download the latest MIUI 11 update over Wi-Fi. The latest MIUI V11.0.1.0.QFKINXM Stable 2.2G update adds a comprehensive design optimized for a full-screen display. With MIUI 11, Xiaomi users will get new dynamic clocks, Kaleidoscope effects, and custom codes for the always-on lock screen, Sound of nature, among others.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

Besides, in the second phase, Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, 6A, Note 5, Note 5 Pro, 5, and 5A will get the MIUI 11 update. This list also includes phones like Note 4, Y1, Y1 Lite, Y2, 4, Mi Mix 2 and Mi Max 2. Starting from November 13 to 29, the Redmi Note 6 Pro, 7A, 8, 8A, and Note 8 will get the update. Lastly, the recently launched Redmi Note 8 Pro will receive the MIUI 11 update between December 18 to December 26.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro
Price 27999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 13MP
Front Camera 20MP
Battery 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 30, 2019 12:50 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Poco F1

Xiaomi Poco F1

3.67

17999

Android 8.1 Oreo
Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
12MP + 5MP
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

4.67

27999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
Triple - 48MP + 8MP + 13MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Snapdragon Wear 3300 SoC may launch soon
Wearables
Snapdragon Wear 3300 SoC may launch soon
Infinix S5 new variant to reportedly launch in mid-November

News

Infinix S5 new variant to reportedly launch in mid-November

Vodafone reportedly mulling an exit from Indian market

Telecom

Vodafone reportedly mulling an exit from Indian market

macOS Catalina 10.15.1 update rolling out now

News

macOS Catalina 10.15.1 update rolling out now

Mario Kart Tour hits 129.3 million downloads in one month

Gaming

Mario Kart Tour hits 129.3 million downloads in one month

Most Popular

Infinix S5 Review

AKG Y500 Wireless On-ear Headphones Review

Huami Amazfit GTS Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

Motorola Moto G8 Plus First Impressions

Infinix S5 new variant to reportedly launch in mid-November

macOS Catalina 10.15.1 update rolling out now

Huawei MediaPad M7 render shows hole punch display, stylus support

Xiaomi sells over 12 million devices in festive sales

Fitbit report claims that Indians are second most sleep deprived

PUBG Mobile Payload Mode

Google Messages RCS: How to enable this on any Android smartphone

Top 5 Made in India Smartphones

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online

Top 5 Fitness Trackers and smartwatches under Rs 15000

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi sells over 12 million devices in festive sales

News

Xiaomi sells over 12 million devices in festive sales
Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro (49) gets Netflix, Amazon Prime Video with the latest Android 9.0 update

Smart TVs

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro (49) gets Netflix, Amazon Prime Video with the latest Android 9.0 update
Xiaomi Mi Watch design and software features detailed in a real-life video

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Watch design and software features detailed in a real-life video
Realme Android 10 update roadmap announced

News

Realme Android 10 update roadmap announced
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro starts getting MIUI 11 update based on Android 10

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro starts getting MIUI 11 update based on Android 10

हिंदी समाचार

Tata Sky ब्रॉडबैंड यूजर्स सालाना पेमेंट पर कर सकते हैं 15 प्रतिशत की बचत

PUBG Mobile ने न्यू एंटी चीट डिटेक्शन सिस्टम को किया पेश, चीटर्स ऑटोमेटिक होंगे बैन

Redmi K20 Pro यूजर्स को मिलनी शुरू हुई Android 10 बेस्ड MIUI 11 अपडेट

Apex Legends का प्लेयर बेस 7 करोड़ के पार पहुंचा

Apple iPhone SE 2 अगले साल मार्च 2020 में हो सकता है लॉन्च, ये होंगी स्पेसिफिकेशंस!

News

Infinix S5 new variant to reportedly launch in mid-November
News
Infinix S5 new variant to reportedly launch in mid-November
macOS Catalina 10.15.1 update rolling out now

News

macOS Catalina 10.15.1 update rolling out now
Huawei MediaPad M7 render shows hole punch display, stylus support

News

Huawei MediaPad M7 render shows hole punch display, stylus support
Xiaomi sells over 12 million devices in festive sales

News

Xiaomi sells over 12 million devices in festive sales
Fitbit report claims that Indians are second most sleep deprived

News

Fitbit report claims that Indians are second most sleep deprived