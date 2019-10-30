Xiaomi has already pushed the latest MIUI 11 update for a few phones, including Redmi Note 7, Redmi K20, Redmi Note 7S, Redmi K20, and Poco F1. Now, the company has reportedly rolled out the MIUI 11 update for the Redmi K20 Pro too. Xiaomi’s MIUI 11 update roadmap says that Redmi K20 Pro will get the update in the second phase, which will begin from November 4.

The company seems to have released the update a little early as Redmi K20 Pro users have reported that the MIUI 11 update has reached their units. The newly released update is based on Android 10. In case you have not received the update on your Redmi phone, then you can check manually too. One just need to head over to the phone’s Settings >> About Phone >> System update. Redmi K20 Pro users can then click on Check for updates.

Users are recommended to download the latest MIUI 11 update over Wi-Fi. The latest MIUI V11.0.1.0.QFKINXM Stable 2.2G update adds a comprehensive design optimized for a full-screen display. With MIUI 11, Xiaomi users will get new dynamic clocks, Kaleidoscope effects, and custom codes for the always-on lock screen, Sound of nature, among others.

Besides, in the second phase, Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, 6A, Note 5, Note 5 Pro, 5, and 5A will get the MIUI 11 update. This list also includes phones like Note 4, Y1, Y1 Lite, Y2, 4, Mi Mix 2 and Mi Max 2. Starting from November 13 to 29, the Redmi Note 6 Pro, 7A, 8, 8A, and Note 8 will get the update. Lastly, the recently launched Redmi Note 8 Pro will receive the MIUI 11 update between December 18 to December 26.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Price 27999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 13MP Front Camera 20MP Battery 4,000mAh