Redmi K20 Pro update brings camera optimization and more

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro update in India, brings camera optimizations and more

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro update brings June 2019 Android security patch along with other improvements and bug fixes. The update is 475MB in size and carries software version MIUI 10.3.3.0.PFKINXM.

  • Published: July 26, 2019 5:21 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review 2

Photo: Rehan Hooda

Xiaomi has starting shipping MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM V10.3.3.0 update for the Redmi K20 Pro devices in India. The latest MIUI update is being rolled out over-the-air (OTA). Xiaomi made an official announcement about the update on MIUI Forum yesterday.

The MIUI V10.3.3.0 update on Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro brings June 2019 Android security patch along with other improvements and bug fixes. The update is 475MB in size and carries software version MIUI 10.3.3.0.PFKINXM. Xiaomi on its MIUI Forum has noted that the update optimizes the fingerprint unlock experience, improves the touch performance on Game Turbo and capture time on 48-megapixel mode.

You will either be prompted to download the update with a push notification. Alternatively, the availability of the update can also be checked by going to Settings -> About phone -> System Update. Xiaomi has also provided recovery and fastboot download packages for manual installing.

Xiaomi recently rolled out Netflix HDR support for the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones. Both these phones were launched a couple of weeks back in India. The Xiaomi Redmi K20 price in India starts from Rs 21,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model will cost you Rs 23,999.

Talking about the Redmi K20 Pro, you can purchase this device for Rs 27,999 (6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant). There is also a top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option, which is priced at Rs 30,999. Both Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are available through Flipkart, mi.com and Mi Home Stores.

Redmi K20 Pro specifications

The Pro version of the Redmi K20 also sports a 6.39-inch AMOLED full-HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top. At its heart is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. It is backed by up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

This handset packs three cameras on the rear side, which includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens. This setup is accompanied by an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is also the 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera onboard. It is kept alive by a 4,000mAh battery, which supports 27W fast charging.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro
Price 27999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 13MP
Front Camera 20MP
Battery 4,000mAh

  Published Date: July 26, 2019 5:21 PM IST

