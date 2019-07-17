Xiaomi today launched the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones in India. After teasing the device for nearly a month, the two devices will be available starting next week. The Redmi K20 Pro is the most interesting of the two devices since it brings flagship specifications to an even more affordable price point. The Redmi K20 Pro will compete with Vivo V15 Pro and OnePlus 7 in the Indian smartphone market. Here is a look at how the three devices stack up against each other.

Redmi K20 Pro vs Vivo V15 Pro vs OnePlus 7: Price in India, Availability

The Redmi K20 Pro is available starting at Rs 27,999 in India. The base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 27,999. The 8GB RAM variant with 256GB storage is available at Rs 30,999. The smartphone is available to those who pre-booked during Alpha sale starting at 8:00PM tonight. It will be available to regular consumers starting 12:00PM IST on July 22 via Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Store. Those interested will be able to buy the device in flame red, glacier blue and black color options.

In comparison, the Vivo V15 Pro is priced at Rs 26,990 for 6GB RAM variant and Rs 29,990 for the 8GB RAM variant. It is available for purchase via Flipkart, Amazon India, Vivo e-store and other retail channels. The V15 Pro comes in blue and red color. OnePlus 7 is available in two different storage variant and mirror grey, mirror blue or red color option. The base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 32,999. The 8GB RAM variant with 256GB storage is available for Rs 37,999. It is available via Amazon India, OnePlus’ own website and OnePlus retail stores.

Redmi K20 Pro vs Vivo V15 Pro vs OnePlus 7: Screen Size

In terms of display, both Redmi K20 Pro and Vivo V15 Pro feature a 6.39-inch AMOLED display. They both support Full HD+ resolution and offer a full view experience. OnePlus 7, on the other hand, features a 6.41-inch Full HD+ optic AMOLED display. There is also a waterdrop-style notch at the top of the display. OnePlus 7 sure has a bigger display than other two devices but lacks the full screen experience.

Redmi K20 Pro vs Vivo V15 Pro vs OnePlus 7: Chipset, RAM and Storage

Both Redmi K20 Pro and OnePlus 7 are powered Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 855 mobile platform. The Redmi K20 comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB internal storage. The OnePlus 7 is also offered with 6GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage. Vivo V15 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 mobile platform. It comes with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB standard internal storage.

Watch: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

Redmi K20 Pro vs Vivo V15 Pro vs OnePlus 7: Cameras

The Redmi K20 Pro features a triple rear camera setup. On the back, there is 48-megapixel main camera paired with a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. It also comes with a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. Vivo V15 Pro also comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup. There is 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. It has a 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera as well.

OnePlus 7 comes with 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera setup. For selfies, it relies on a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. In camera department, both Redmi K20 Pro and Vivo V15 Pro have more cameras that add versatility to your photography. They also feature a pop-up selfie camera mechanism, which is only available on OnePlus 7 Pro.

Battery, OS and Connectivity

Xiaomi has equipped Redmi K20 Pro with a 4,000mAh battery and it also supports 27W fast charging. Both Vivo V15 Pro and OnePlus 7 are equipped with a 3,700mAh battery and support 18W and 20W fast charging respectively. All the three devices run Android Pie with their own OEM customization. All the three devices feature an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. They support connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE.

Features Vivo V15 Pro OnePlus 7 Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Price 28990 32999 27999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display Super AMOLED-6.39-inch full-HD+ Optic AMOLED-6.41-inch full HD+ AMOLED-6.39-inch full-HD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 5MP 48MP + 5MP 48MP + 8MP + 13MP Front Camera 32MP 16MP 20MP Battery 3,700mAh 3,700mAh 4,000mAh