Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 go on open sale in India: Prices, features

Since launch both the Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro have been available via flash sales. With Xiaomi opening up the sales, both devices will now be easily available for everyone.

  • Updated: August 5, 2019 1:39 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro colors

Here’s some good news for those who have tried to get their hands on the latest Xiaomi device, but failed. The company has opened the sales of its latest Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro devices. Starting today, the latest Xiaomi Redmi K20 series will be available easily via open sales.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 series open sale

Both the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are now available via open sales on Flipkart and mi.com. Additionally, these smartphones will also be available via Xiaomi’s premium offline stores.

These Redmi smartphones are the most expensive in Xiaomi’s Redmi lineup in India. Both devices launched in two variants each. Prices for the Redmi K20 start at Rs 21,999. This is for the base model with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM. The top model costs Rs 23,999, and comes with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM.

Prices for the Redmi K20 Pro, on the other hand, start from Rs 27,999. This is for the base model with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM. The top model costs Rs 30,999, and comes with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM. Both the devices are available in three color options – Glacier Blue, Flame Red and Carbon Black.

Features, specifications

With Redmi K20 Series, Xiaomi is taking the Redmi-brand into the performance category. The Redmi K20 Pro, in particular, is its most powerful smartphone yet. It is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 855 mobile platform. The Redmi K20, on the other hand, is the first smartphone with Snapdragon 730 SoC in India. It also has a triple rear camera but the main camera uses Sony IMX582 sensor.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Xiaomi Redmi K20
Price 27999 21999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9.0 Pie
Display AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 13MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP
Front Camera 20MP 20MP
Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

  • Published Date: August 5, 2019 1:27 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 5, 2019 1:39 PM IST

