Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 first sale tomorrow: All you need to know
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: Launch offers, price and all you need to know

Both Redmi K20 and K20 Pro will be up for purchase for the first time in India. Both phones come in three gradient color options - Carbon Black, Flame Red, and Glacier Blue.

  Published: July 21, 2019 2:26 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review 7

Photo: Rehan Hooda

Xiaomi’s latest Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro will be up for sale tomorrow on Flipkart and mi.com. The company launched these smartphones on Wednesday, and on July 22 at 12:00PM, both K20 and K20 Pro will be up for purchase for the first time in India. Both phones come in three gradient color options, namely Carbon Black, Flame Red, and Glacier Blue. Consumers will be able to avail Rs 1,000 instant discount and more such launch offers on Flipkart and mi.com tomorrow at 12:00PM. These phones will also be made available from Mi Home stores. Checkout Redmi K20 series price in India, specifications and features.

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro: Price in India, launch offers

The Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro will be available starting at Rs 21,999 and Rs 27,999 in India. The Redmi K20 will be available in two variants – with 6GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. The variant with 64GB storage is priced at Rs 21,999 while the 128GB storage variant will cost you Rs 23,999. On the other hand, the Redmi K20 Pro also comes in two variants. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of K20 Pro will cost Rs 27,999. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will retail for Rs 30,999. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant will be available for Rs 30,999.

In terms of launch offers, consumers buying Redmi K20 or Redmi K20 Pro will get instant Rs 1,000 discount using ICICI Bank cards. Furthermore, Xiaomi will bundle a premium hard cover case worth Rs 999 in the retail box.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Series: Specifications and Features

Both the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones come with a full-screen design. It offer a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a pop-up selfie camera. The standard version is powered by a Snapdragon 730 SoC, which is accompanied by up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The flagship K20 Pro version comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

Both the devices feature a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera paired with an 8-megapixel telephoto and 13-megapixel ultra wide angle camera. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro First Look

The handset also offers support for features like Game Turbo 2.0, DC Dimming and more. Both the devices feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Redmi K20 series will also include a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-Type C with fast charging tech support.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Xiaomi Redmi K20
Price 27999 21999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9.0 Pie
Display AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 13MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP
Front Camera 20MP 20MP
Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

  Published Date: July 21, 2019 2:26 PM IST

