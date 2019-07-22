Last week, Xiaomi launched its latest Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones in India. The Redmi devices are now all set to go on sale for the first time today at 12:00PM. You can buy the newly launched phones via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. Both the handsets flaunt an Aura Prime design and a 3D four-curved large arc body. Read on to know more about the specifications, features, sale offers and price of the Xiaomi Redmi K20 series.

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro price in India, sale offers

The Xiaomi Redmi K20 price in India starts from Rs 21,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model will cost you Rs 23,999 in the country. Talking about the Redmi K20 Pro, you can purchase this device for Rs 27,999. This price is for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. There is also a top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option, which is priced at Rs 30,999.

The phones come in three gradient colors, including Carbon Black, Flame Red, and Glacier Blue. Notably, the latest Redmi phones will come with a premium hard cover worth Rs 999 in the retail box. As for the sale offers, customers buying Redmi K20 or Redmi K20 Pro will get instant Rs 1,000 discount with ICICI Bank cards. Airtel users can avail double data benefits on the recharge of Rs 249 or Rs 299 prepaid plan.

Redmi K20 specifications, features

The Redmi K20 ships with Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top. The standard variant offers a 6.39-inch AMOLED full-HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC under the hood. The handset comes with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB onboard storage.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

The Redmi K20 features a triple rear camera at the back of the phone, which also includes a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX582 sensor. This camera setup is paired with a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor. For clicking selfies, you get a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

Connectivity options of the Redmi K20 are 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. As for the battery, the Redmi device is backed by a beefy 4,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging tech. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor for security purpose.

Redmi K20 Pro specifications

The Pro version of the Redmi K20 also sports a 6.39-inch AMOLED full-HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top. At its heart is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. It is backed by up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

This handset packs three cameras on the rear side, which includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens. This setup is accompanied by an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is also the 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera onboard. It is kept alive by a 4,000mAh battery, which supports 27W fast charging.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Xiaomi Redmi K20 Price Rs 27,999 Rs 21,999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC Snapdragon 730 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9.0 Pie Display AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 13MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP Front Camera 20MP 20-megapixel Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

Story Timeline