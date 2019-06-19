Xiaomi is all set to launch its latest Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones in India. The company’s Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain has revealed that the Redmi K20 India launch is just four weeks away. The information was shared via Twitter. “One step at a time, one punch at a time, and one round at a time. Let’s do it, guys. Let’s show them how it’s done. 4 weeks to go,” Jain tweeted.

This further means that the device will be launched sometime in mid July. The Chinese company also recently released a teaser, which claimed that the Redmi K20 Pro is the “world’s fastest phone.” Besides, Xiaomi has already launched Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro in China last month.

One step at a time, one punch at a time, & one round at a time. Let’s do it, guys. Let’s show them how it’s done. 🥊 4 weeks to go! 🥊🥊🥊🥊#RedmiK20 #RedmiK20Pro pic.twitter.com/xb9NOwgP5H — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) June 19, 2019

Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 price in India (expected)

The Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro price in India are yet to be revealed. However, the pricing of the devices in the Indian market is likely to be close to the China pricing. The standard Redmi K20 costs RMB 1,999 (approximately Rs 20,000). The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is selling for the price in China. The 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant is priced at RMB 2,099 (approximately Rs 21,000). The base model of the Redmi K20 Pro has been priced at RMB 2,499 (approximately Rs 25,000). This price is for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. Furthermore, the price of the phone goes up to RMB 2,999 (approximately Rs 30,000) for the 8GB/256GB variant.

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro: Specifications and features

The Redmi K20 series packs a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. Moreover, the handsets offer pop-up selfie camera and 7th-gen in-display fingerprint sensor. But, the processor is different under the hood. The Redmi K20 Pro offers a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with up to 8GB RAM. It also offers support for Game Turbo 2.0, DC Dimming features.

The Redmi K20, on the other hand, is built around a Snapdragon 730 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM. The Redmi K20 series also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-Type C and fast charging support. The Pro version is kept alive by a 4,000mAh battery with USB Type-C 27W fast charging tech. Additionally, it also supports NFC and Hi-Fi audio. On the software side, the devices runs MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie OS.

On the front, the handsets pack a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. In addition, it takes 0.8 seconds to rise and supports wide-angle mode too, as per the company. The smartphones also offer a triple camera setup on the rear side. This includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor. It is paired with a 13-megapixel wide angle lens.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Price – Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC OS Android 9.0 Pie Display 6.39-inch full HD+ display,

19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple cameras – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP Front Camera 20MP Battery 4,000mAh

