comscore Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch 4 weeks away | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch 4 weeks away: Expected price, features
News

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch 4 weeks away: Expected price, features

News

Xiaomi's Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro have already been launched in China. Now they are all set to arrive in India. Here's a look at their expected features, specifications.

  • Published: June 19, 2019 5:04 PM IST
Xiaomi-Redmi-K20-Pro-price

Xiaomi is all set to launch its latest Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones in India. The company’s Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain has revealed that the Redmi K20 India launch is just four weeks away. The information was shared via Twitter. “One step at a time, one punch at a time, and one round at a time. Let’s do it, guys. Let’s show them how it’s done. 4 weeks to go,” Jain tweeted.

This further means that the device will be launched sometime in mid July. The Chinese company also recently released a teaser, which claimed that the Redmi K20 Pro is the “world’s fastest phone.” Besides, Xiaomi has already launched Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro in China last month.

Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 price in India (expected)

The Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro price in India are yet to be revealed. However, the pricing of the devices in the Indian market is likely to be close to the China pricing. The standard Redmi K20 costs RMB 1,999 (approximately Rs 20,000). The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is selling for the price in China. The 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant is priced at RMB 2,099 (approximately Rs 21,000). The base model of the Redmi K20 Pro has been priced at RMB 2,499 (approximately Rs 25,000). This price is for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. Furthermore, the price of the phone goes up to RMB 2,999 (approximately Rs 30,000) for the 8GB/256GB variant.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro: Specifications and features

The Redmi K20 series packs a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. Moreover, the handsets offer pop-up selfie camera and 7th-gen in-display fingerprint sensor. But, the processor is different under the hood. The Redmi K20 Pro offers a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with up to 8GB RAM. It also offers support for Game Turbo 2.0, DC Dimming features.

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy in June 2019: Galaxy M40, Honor 20i, Poco F1, Oppo K1 and more

Also Read

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy in June 2019: Galaxy M40, Honor 20i, Poco F1, Oppo K1 and more

The Redmi K20, on the other hand, is built around a Snapdragon 730 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM. The Redmi K20 series also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-Type C and fast charging support. The Pro version is kept alive by a 4,000mAh battery with USB Type-C 27W fast charging tech. Additionally, it also supports NFC and Hi-Fi audio. On the software side, the devices runs MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie OS.

On the front, the handsets pack a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. In addition, it takes 0.8 seconds to rise and supports wide-angle mode too, as per the company. The smartphones also offer a triple camera setup on the rear side. This includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor. It is paired with a 13-megapixel wide angle lens.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20
Price
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
OS Android 9.0 Pie
Display 6.39-inch full HD+ display,
19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple cameras – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP
Front Camera 20MP
Battery 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi K20

Xiaomi Redmi K20
Android 9.0 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
Triple cameras - 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP
  • Published Date: June 19, 2019 5:04 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Dyson Pure Cool Me air purifier and fan on sale in India
thumb-img
News
Huawei Nova 5 series details leaked ahead of June 21 launch
thumb-img
News
Google Pixel 4 series details leaked again
thumb-img
News
Nokia 8, 8 Sirocco get June Android security update

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch details revealed
News
Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch details revealed
Harry Potter: Wizards Unite launching on June 21

Gaming

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite launching on June 21

Dyson Pure Cool Me air purifier and fan on sale in India

News

Dyson Pure Cool Me air purifier and fan on sale in India

Asus 6Z vs OnePlus 7 vs Honor 20: Compared

News

Asus 6Z vs OnePlus 7 vs Honor 20: Compared

Asus 6Z Review

Review

Asus 6Z Review

Most Popular

Asus 6Z Review

Asus 6Z Hands on and First Impressions

Nubia Red Magic 3 Review

Amazon Kindle 2019 Review

Honor 20i review

Huawei P30 Pro update brings DC dimming and more

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch details revealed

Dyson Pure Cool Me air purifier and fan on sale in India

Asus 6Z vs OnePlus 7 vs Honor 20: Compared

Noble Skiodo 40-inch Smart TV launched in India

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch details revealed

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch details revealed
Top smartphones with 8GB RAM to buy now

News

Top smartphones with 8GB RAM to buy now
Best mobile phones under Rs 8000 in India

News

Best mobile phones under Rs 8000 in India
Xiaomi warns against fraudulent individuals posing as firm representatives

News

Xiaomi warns against fraudulent individuals posing as firm representatives
Asus 6Z Hands on and First Impressions

Review

Asus 6Z Hands on and First Impressions

हिंदी समाचार

Dyson Pure Cool Me air purifier and fan सेल पर आया: जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Noble Skiodo ने भारत में लॉन्च किया 40 इंच का स्मार्ट टीवी, 500 से ज्यादा ऐप करेंगी सपोर्ट

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Leaks: 7 अगस्त को New York में लॉन्च होगी Galaxy Note 10 सीरीज!

Redmi K20 Pro और Redmi K20 के भारत में लॉन्च होने में बचे हैं 4 हफ्ते, मनु कुमार जैन ने किया ट्विट

Huawei Nova 5 Leaks: हुवावे के अपकमिंग स्मार्टफोन Nova 5 की स्पेसिफिकेशंस और तस्वीरें हुई लीक

News

Huawei P30 Pro update brings DC dimming and more
News
Huawei P30 Pro update brings DC dimming and more
Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch details revealed

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch details revealed
Dyson Pure Cool Me air purifier and fan on sale in India

News

Dyson Pure Cool Me air purifier and fan on sale in India
Asus 6Z vs OnePlus 7 vs Honor 20: Compared

News

Asus 6Z vs OnePlus 7 vs Honor 20: Compared
Noble Skiodo 40-inch Smart TV launched in India

News

Noble Skiodo 40-inch Smart TV launched in India